Syracuse Crunch to Hold Wizarding Night February 1

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Wizarding Night as part of their Crunch-Con series on Saturday, Feb. 1 when the team hosts the Rochester Americans.

As part of Wizarding Night at the Crunch, fans are encouraged to dress as characters from their favorite wizarding movie franchises. During a night full of magic, the Crunch will play wizarding movie clips on the scoreboard throughout the game. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take photos with wizarding props, including a Wanted Wizard poster and wands, get sorted into houses and take home their very own Hogwarts Express boarding pass.

The game will also feature a food drive presented by Bluefors benefiting McMahon Ryan. Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items, including canned vegetables and fruit, soup, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, rice and Hamburger Helper. Collection bins will be located at each arena entrance.

Tickets for Wizarding Night at the Crunch are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/wizard. Fans that purchase tickets will be entered into a drawing for a replica Sword of Godric Gryffindor from the Noble Collection. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services, cash only. A portion of the proceeds from Wizarding Night tickets will also benefit McMahon Ryan.

Fans can also attend Wizarding Night by purchasing a Crunch-Con package. A Crunch-Con package will grant entry into the two remaining theme night games - Wizarding Night on Saturday, Feb.1 and Retro Game Night on Saturday, March 22 - along with additional offers, discounts and more. Learn more about Crunch-Con at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchcon.

Bluefors, with its Cryomech portfolio, is a world leader in cryogenic technology and manufacturing. As a company of 600 professionals from 50+ different nationalities and growing, we are proud to serve quantum technology, scientific and other select industries throughout the world. Bluefors is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with its cryocooler operation in Syracuse, New York.

McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending child abuse through prevention, intervention, and education by facilitating a coordinated, multi-disciplinary team approach.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.