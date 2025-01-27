Penguins Recall Atley Calvert from Wheeling
January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Atley Calvert from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Calvert has generated 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points in his first season of professional hockey. The 21-year-old was named a 2025 ECHL All-Star on Jan. 22, and he is currently tied for the second-highest totals on the Nailers in goals, power-play goals (6) and points.
Prior to signing a two-year AHL contract with the Penguins, Calvert played junior hockey for his hometown Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League. Calvert produced 105 goals and 115 assists for 220 career points in 237 games across five WHL seasons. He also generated the second-most power-play goals in the league during the 2023-24 season (23) and went on to win the 2024 WHL Championship.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Jan. 29 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the two heated rivals is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting
Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
