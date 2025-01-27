Belleville Sens Announce Details for Indigenous Communities Night on February 1

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are once again proud to announce details for their annual Indigenous Communities Night, which will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025, when the Sens host the Utica Comets (the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at CAA Arena.

As the Senators continue to promote and support reconciliation efforts and strengthen ties with Indigenous communities, the club is excited to welcome members to CAA Arena to celebrate and honour their history and culture.

Fans will be able to check out Indigenous businesses showcased in a vendor's market around the CAA Arena concourse. The club will also welcome some members of the LNHL (Little NHL) from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and Alderville First Nation to take part in a ceremonial puck drop and an intermission scrimmage featuring the LNHL Tyendinaga Thrashers. The Senators will also host a CAA Chuck-A-Puck fundraiser benefitting the Quinte Mohawk School Nutrition program.

The Senators will also give away limited-edition Belleville Sens Indigenous t-shirts, designed by local artist Kory Parkin, throughout the game. Members of the National Lacrosse League's newest franchise, the Ottawa Black Bears, will also be on hand to meet fans, sign autographs, and participate in the celebration.

Tickets for the Belleville Sens 2025 Indigenous Communities Night and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

