Senators Snatch Two Points over Weekend Battle with Bears

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







After a week in Pennsylvania, the Belleville Senators returned home to CAA Arena last weekend to begin a three-game homestand. They played a pair of games against the back-to-back defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears (AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals) and earned a split.

As they've done all season long, the Senators showed plenty of grit and determination in a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win last Friday night in front of more than 3,700 fans at CAA Arena. Belleville wasn't as fortunate the following night, with the Bears skating to a 5-3 win. The two teams will meet each other again to finish their four-game season series in Hershey in early March.

Friday, January 24, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Hershey Bears - 3

The Belleville Senators were able to bite back at the defending Calder Cup Champions on Friday night, knocking off the Hershey Bears 4-3 in overtime at CAA Arena and returning the favour after a loss in Chocolatetown, USA, last week. Angus Crookshank scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season, Jamieson Rees and Oskar Pettersson each had a goal and an assist, and Stephen Halliday scored the overtime winner while also adding a helper.

Saturday, January 25, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Hershey Bears - 5

Fans at CAA Arena were treated to another back-and-forth affair between the Belleville Senators and Hershey Bears on Saturday night, but unlike the previous evening, it was the Bears who came away with the win. Hershey beat off Belleville 5-3 despite a trio of assists from Sens forward Angus Crookshank.

Highlight of the Week:

Senators forward Stephen Halliday has been a key piece to the club's offence in his first full professional season, leading Belleville's team points list (27) through the first 35 games of the season. The former Ohio State University Buckeye was the hero last Friday against Hershey, scoring the overtime winner to put the finishing touches on his fifth multi-point game of the season.

Transactions:

Jan.24/25 - #89 Sam Gagner (F) - Signed to PTO

Jan.25/25 - #6 Donovan Sebrango (D) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.25/25 - #7 Kris Myllari (D) - Released from PTO

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 27 - #34 Stephen Halliday (10 G + 17 A) (T-5th in AHL Rookie Scoring, T-6th in Rookie Goals, T-4th in Rookie Assists)

Goals: 15 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-8th in AHL Goals)

Assists: 21 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) (T-8th in AHL Assists)

Power Play Goals: 8 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-2nd in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +12 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 65 - #42 Hayden Hodgson (F)

Goals Against Average: 2.43 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .901 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

Belleville conclude's it's three-game homestand on Wednesday with a matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers), before taking on the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) in a home-and-home set heading into next week's AHL All-Star Break.

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Hartford Wolf Pack - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena)

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. (Adirondack Bank Center)

Sunday, Februray 1, 2025 - Belleville Sens vs Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Indigenous Communities Night)

All three games can be heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network or seen on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Sens head into the All-Star Break after the February 1 matchup with Utica, as Jeremy Davies heads to Palm Desert, California to represent Belleville and the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. Team Eastern Conference will take on Team Western Conference at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 4, then the divisions will square off in the three-on-three AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, February 5. Both events will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Belleville returns from the break on the first weekend in February with a trip back to Utica and along with a stop in Rochester to take on the Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres).

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

