Wolf Pack Surrender Three Goals in Third Period, Fall 4-1 to Islanders

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their second straight game on Sunday afternoon, falling 4-1 to the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center.

Marc Gatcomb netted the game-winner for the Islanders at the 4:11 mark of the third period, putting home a rebound for his seventh goal of the season. Justin Gill's shot from the right-wing circle was denied by Louis Domingue, but the rebound came right to the stick of Gatcomb.

The goal put the Islanders ahead 2-1 at the time and was the first of two points for Gatcomb (1 g, 1 a) in the game.

The Islanders began to find their stride following an early penalty kill, registering a flurry of scoring chances that kept Domingue on his toes. Chris Terry had a dangerous bid just outside the blue paint that the veteran netminder was able to deny, keeping the game goalless.

Domingue made the save of the period in the final minute, as a centering feed from Tyce Thompson caught a body before deflecting up and over him. Domingue was able to narrowly get a glove on the puck right along the goal line, keeping it 0-0.

He made ten saves in the opening stanza.

Bo Groulx went off for a double minor for high-sticking early in the second period, giving the Islanders their first power play of the game. The Wolf Pack killed off the first two minutes then drew a penalty with 1:49 remaining on the power play as Matthew Maggio was whistled for high-sticking.

Just ten seconds into four-on-four hockey, Travis Mitchell broke the ice on a breakaway. Following a turnover along the blueline, Mitchell gained possession and burst down the ice on the left-wing side. He snapped a shot that beat Domingue at 5:56 for his third goal of the season and second in as many nights.

The Wolf Pack got their answer about six minutes later as Matthew Robertson fired a shot through a couple of screening bodies. The shot was deflected home by Groulx to make it 1-1 at 11:57. The goal was Groulx's seventh of the season.

The Islanders came out swinging in the third period, registering the first four shots on goal. It was their fourth shot, the rebound bid from Gatcomb, that would prove to be the difference.

The Wolf Pack pushed in the final frame but, for the second straight night, could not find a late equalizer.

Liam Foudy hit the empty net at 18:16, making it a 3-1 game with his third goal as an Islander. Ten seconds later, Brian Pinho blasted home a one-timer from the left-wing side on a feed from Chris Terry to make it 4-1.

The Wolf Pack conclude their six-game, season-long homestand on Wednesday night when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

