Islanders Explode for Three in the Third to Beat Hartford

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - A three-goal third period was the difference on Sunday, as the Bridgeport Islanders (5-10-1-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 4-1 victory against the Hartford Wolf Pack (8-7-1-1) at XL Center.

Marc Gatcomb broke a 1-1 tie with his seventh goal of the season early in the third, while Travis Mitchell, Liam Foudy, and Brian Pinho also found the back of the net. Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves to extend his unbeaten in regulation streak to four games (2-0-2).

Following a quiet first period, Mitchell scored his second goal in as many days early in the second to put the Islanders ahead 1-0. He poked the puck away from Nathan Sucese near his own blue line and darted straight ahead at goaltender Louis Domingue. Mitchell stayed on the forehand and beat Domingue's glove at the 5:56 mark during a 4-on-4 sequence. His third goal of the season, unassisted, also gives him points in four of his last five games.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx answered just 6:01 later to square the contest with his seventh goal of the season. Groulx drove to the net and finished Matthew Robertson's centering pass from the left wing to make it 1-1, which was Hogberg's lone blemish on the day.

Bridgeport added three goals on nine shots in the third period to improve to 2-0-1 against the Wolf Pack this season. Gatcomb slammed home Justin Gill's rebound at the 4:11 mark for his sixth goal in the last eight games to make it 2-1. Fredrik Karlstrom earned the secondary assist on the eventual game winner.

Foudy recorded an empty-net tally at 18:16, and with Domingue back in the crease after that, Pinho caught the Wolf Pack napping with his team-leading 11th goal of the season just 10 seconds later. Aidan Fulp found Chris Terry who directed a pass to Pinho in the left circle. Pinho's 11 goals rank third among all AHL players, while Terry's 14 assists are tied for fourth.

Terry and Julien Gauthier both left the game early in the second period due to injury. Terry, who was cut by a high stick, returned later in the frame, but Gauthier did not.

Both teams finished the contest 0-for-2 on the power play.

Next Time Out: The Islanders begin a three-game homestand next Saturday with a 7 p.m. faceoff against the Belleville Senators at Total Mortgage Arena. Tickets are on sale now. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

