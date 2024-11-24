Wolf Pack Eye Rebound against Islanders in 'Battle of Connecticut'

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack look to rebound after just their second loss on home ice this season. Today, the Wolf Pack welcomes the rival Bridgeport Islanders to the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders this season. It is the second of five meetings between the foes at the XL Center. The sides will next meet a week from Wednesday, on Dec. 4, at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

The rivals split a home-and-home set in October, with the home team winning both games.

The Wolf Pack took a 5-4 overtime decision on Oct. 19, 2024, at the XL Center to open the season series. Bo Groulx struck twice in the victory, opening the scoring 14:13 into the game and then tying the affair 2-2 12:26 into the second period.

Fredrik Karlström's second goal of the game 17:48 into the third period forced an eventual overtime, which began with a Wolf Pack power play when Marc Gatcomb was whistled for boarding at the 20:00 mark of period three.

98 seconds into overtime, Brett Berard blasted home the game-winning goal.

The next day, in Bridgeport, Jakub Skarek made 24 saves to collect a shutout as the Islanders blanked the Wolf Pack 4-0. Brian Pinho's shorthanded goal 6:59 into the second period would both break the ice and stand as the game-winning tally. Gatcomb, Alex Jefferies, and William Dufour all scored in the win for the Islanders.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their five-game home winning streak and three-game overall winning streak come to an end last night with a 4-2 defeat to the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Matthew Peca struck twice for the T-Birds, opening the scoring 8:51 into the hockey game and making it 3-1 at 17:51 of the second period. His second goal of the night was the game-winning goal.

Matt Rempe tied the game 1-1 with a deflection at 19:00 of the opening frame, but Marcus Sylvegard's response 13 seconds later gave the Thunderbirds the lead for good.

Berard drew the Wolf Pack within a goal 5:49 into the third period, but Matt Luff's empty-net tally at 19:30 cemented the victory for the visitors.

The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 8-2-0-0 at home this season. Both home losses have come against the Thunderbirds.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with seven and points with 13 (7 g, 6 a).

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders dropped a 3-2 shootout decision on home ice against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night, falling to 0-1-0-1 on the weekend.

Patrick Giles struck just 62 seconds into the game, scoring a shorthanded goal for the visitors. Oliver Okuliar's goal at 8:59 would make it a 2-0 affair, but the Islanders refused to go quietly.

Travis Mitchell beat the buzzer in period two, scoring his second goal of the season at 19:58 to make it a 2-1 game. 11:01 into the third period, Julien Gauthier snapped home his third goal of the season on the power play to tie the game 2-2.

The Checkers outshot the Islanders 3-1 in overtime, but a shootout was needed to determine a winner.

In the shootout, neither side was able to score in the first three rounds. In the fourth round, Ryan McAllister struck for the Checkers, while Karlström was denied by Chris Driedger to give the Checkers the victory.

Pinho leads the Islanders in goals with ten and points with 16 (10 g, 6 a) through 17 games.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back Wednesday when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for the second time this season.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.