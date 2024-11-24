Griffith Scores Twice in Condors Loss

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Seth Griffith (6th, 7th) scored twice, but the Bakersfield Condors (7-6-3, 17pts) fell 4-2 to the Colorado Eagles (9-6-2, 20pts) on Sunday afternoon. Daniel D'Amato had an assist and extended his point streak to four games (2g-2a). Griffith now has 197 career AHL goals.

Bakersfield has alternated wins and losses over its last 10 games.

The Condors are home Tuesday against Abbotsford for a Taco and Margarita Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (click here for tickets)

