Carriere and Gushchin Lift Barracuda Past Marlies in Shootout, 2-1

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto, ON - In just his second game of his AHL career, Gabriel Carriere managed to make 30 saves as the San Jose Barracuda (10-6-0-0) upended the Toronto Marlies (10-1-2-3), 2-1, in a shootout on Sunday afternoon at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Danil Gushchin scored the Barracuda's lone goal in regulation and then netted another one in the shootout, while Carriere turned aside both Marlies shooters he faced. Andrew Poturalski's shootout goal in the bottom of the second round was the game-winner.

After a scoreless first period that produced nine combined shots, the Marlies managed to break the ice with just eight seconds left in the second period as Sam Stevens (2) put home a rebound.

In the third, down by a goal, Gushchin (3) beat Matt Murray from the right wall on his team's fourth power play at 9:40 to level the score.

After neither team would score again in regulation, the game would go to overtime. For the Barracuda it was the second time in their last three games that they needed the extra time. In OT, it was San Jose that recorded the only shot but the game would go to a shootout. It was the first time this season in which the Cuda needed a shootout to decide it's fate. For the Marlies, it was the fourth time they've been to a shootout.

In the shootout, Carriere made saves on both Marlies shooters and Gushchin and Poturalski would score to complete the come-from-behind 2-1 win.

