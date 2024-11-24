Griffins Outlast Wild in 5-2 Defeat
November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins took a late first period lead and never relinquished the advantage en route to a 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild at Van Andel Arena on Sunday evening. Caedan Bankier and Graeme Clarke scored for Iowa in the loss.
Austin Watson opened the scoring for the Griffins on the power play with a shot that beat Jesper Wallstedt (24 saves) along the ice at 12:20.
Bankier scored his first goal of the season 3:10 later. Reese Johnson found David Spacek at the point and Bankier knocked the rebound of Spacek's shot through Ville Husso (19 saves).
Sheldon Dries handed Grand Rapids the lead for good with 35 seconds remaining in the opening period when he tipped home a centering pass from Nate Danielson.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 12-7 in the first period.
Amadeus Lombardi and Jakub Rychlovsky widened the margin to three with goals at 2:16 and 7:37 of the second period.
The Griffins led the shot total 23-12 through 40 minutes.
Ondrej Becher slammed home a backdoor pass from Rychlovsky to make the score 5-1 at 9:25 of the third period.
Clarke capped the scoring with a wraparound finish with assists from Joseph Cecconi and Carson Lambos with 3:06 to play.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 29-21. The Wild finished scoreless on three man advantage opportunities while the Griffins went 1-for-3 on the power play.
Iowa travels to take on the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024
- Griffith Scores Twice in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Tie Season-High Scoring Output in 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Outlast Wild in 5-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Islanders Explode for Three in the Third to Beat Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Goals in Third Period, Fall 4-1 to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carriere and Gushchin Lift Barracuda Past Marlies in Shootout, 2-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Rangers Recall Brett Berard, Assign Chad Ruhwedel and Victor Mancini to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ads Stage Furious Comeback to Earn Point - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wranglers Fall Short in Tucson - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters 5-4 Overtime Win against Admirals Extends Win Streak to Eight - Cleveland Monsters
- Tim Gettinger Joins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 2 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Loan Blake Mclaughlin to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Eye Rebound against Islanders in 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.