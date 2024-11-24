Griffins Outlast Wild in 5-2 Defeat

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins took a late first period lead and never relinquished the advantage en route to a 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild at Van Andel Arena on Sunday evening. Caedan Bankier and Graeme Clarke scored for Iowa in the loss.

Austin Watson opened the scoring for the Griffins on the power play with a shot that beat Jesper Wallstedt (24 saves) along the ice at 12:20.

Bankier scored his first goal of the season 3:10 later. Reese Johnson found David Spacek at the point and Bankier knocked the rebound of Spacek's shot through Ville Husso (19 saves).

Sheldon Dries handed Grand Rapids the lead for good with 35 seconds remaining in the opening period when he tipped home a centering pass from Nate Danielson.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 12-7 in the first period.

Amadeus Lombardi and Jakub Rychlovsky widened the margin to three with goals at 2:16 and 7:37 of the second period.

The Griffins led the shot total 23-12 through 40 minutes.

Ondrej Becher slammed home a backdoor pass from Rychlovsky to make the score 5-1 at 9:25 of the third period.

Clarke capped the scoring with a wraparound finish with assists from Joseph Cecconi and Carson Lambos with 3:06 to play.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 29-21. The Wild finished scoreless on three man advantage opportunities while the Griffins went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa travels to take on the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.