Griffins Tie Season-High Scoring Output in 5-2 Win

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman William Lagesson (left) vs. the Iowa Wild

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins tied their season-high scoring output of five for the fifth time this season in a 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

With a 12-4-1-0 record and 25 points through 17 games, the Griffins have tied their second-best start in franchise history, with their best coming in 2005-06 when they started 13-3-0-1. Amadeus Lombardi tallied two points (1-1-2) and has 12 in his last 12 outings (6-6-12) while Antti Tuomisto picked up three points in the contest (0-3-3), a career-high for the Griffins defenseman. Rookie Ondrej Becher scored his first AHL goal and Austin Watson cashed in on a power play during his 250th game as a professional. Sheldon Dries found the back of the net for his fourth goal in six games (4-0-4) and Jakub Rychlovsky had his first two-point campaign of the year (1-1-2). Ville Husso saved 19 shots in the win, improving to 5-0-0 in his Griffins career with a 1.29 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage.

The Griffins struck first at 12:20 in the first frame when Watson cashed in a power-play goal. Lombardi fired a pass to Watson in the left circle who buried the chance. The Wild evened the score at 15:30 when a rebound allowed Caedan Bankier to send the puck past Husso. However, Grand Rapids took its lead back with 35 seconds remaining in the period. Nate Danielson sent in a shot from the left circle and Dries deflected it past Jesper Wallstedt.

Lombardi tallied his team-high eighth goal just 2:16 into the second period. A snipe from Alex Doucet rebounded off the netminder and Lombardi tipped it in. The Griffins extended their lead to three at 7:37 when Rychlovsky lit the lamp for the third time this season. Tuomisto earned his third assist of the game when his shot inside deflected off Rychlovsky's skate and into the net.

Becher scored the Griffins' fifth goal of the contest with 10:35 remaining. Rychlovsky fired the puck to Becher in the low slot who found the back of the net. Iowa notched their second goal at 16:54 when Graeme Clark snuck the puck past the outstretched leg of Husso. The Griffins' defense held strong in the final minutes and they skated away with a 5-2 win.

Notes

Brad "Dogg" Thompson participated in his 2,000th career game as a professional equipment manager.

The Griffins outshot their opponent for the second time this season, sporting a 29-21 advantage.

Iowa 1 0 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 2 2 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Watson 3 (Lombardi, Tuomisto), 12:20 (PP). 2, Iowa, Bankier 1 (Spacek, Johnson), 15:30. 3, Grand Rapids, Dries 6 (Danielson, Wallinder), 19:25. Penalties-Marek Ia (holding), 10:31; Tuomisto Gr (slashing), 15:47; Toporowski Ia (slashing), 17:22.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 8 (Doucet, Tuomisto), 2:16. 5, Grand Rapids, Rychlovsky 3 (Tuomisto, Doucet), 7:37. Penalties-Johnson Ia (fighting), 14:26; Spacek Ia (roughing), 14:26; Söderblom Gr (roughing), 14:26; Watson Gr (fighting), 14:26; Lagesson Gr (roughing), 15:49; Danielson Gr (hooking), 19:27.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Becher 1 (Rychlovsky, Seger), 9:25. 7, Iowa, Clarke 2 (Cecconi, Lambos), 16:54. Penalties-Clarke Ia (high-sticking), 3:14.

Shots on Goal-Iowa 7-5-9-21. Grand Rapids 12-11-6-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Iowa, Wallstedt 3-6-1 (29 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Husso 4-0-0 (21 shots-19 saves).

A-5,516

Three Stars

1. GR Lombardi (goal, assist) 2. GR Tuomisto (three assists); 3. GR Becher (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 12-4-1-0 (25 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Iowa: 6-9-1-0 (13 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 29 at Charlotte 3 p.m. CST

