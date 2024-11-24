Wranglers Fall Short in Tucson

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

All roads lead back to home.

The Wranglers will return back to Calgary after their roadie to regroup, before going on their last leg of away games.

The club dropped both contests in Tucson, falling 5-3 on Nov. 22 and 5-2 the following night.

Nov. 22 at TUC

Although the Wranglers gained momentum in the third period, it was not enough to win.

Clark Bishop and Ilya Solovyov put up the three goals for Calgary.

The series opener saw the Roadrunners strike early, with Josh Doan scoring just 50 seconds into the game.

The Wranglers struggled to recover from the early deficit.

Austin Poganski doubled the lead for Tucson shortly after.

A late-period deflection goal from Bishop, assisted by Jarred Tinordi pulled the Wranglers within one at 2-1.

Tucson widened their lead in the second.

With goals from Ben McCartney and Sam Lipkin, putting the Roadrunners ahead 4-1 after two.

The Wranglers showed life in the third, with Solovyov cutting the lead to 4-2 with a blast from the blue-line, assisted by Yan Kuznetsov.

Bishop, not to be outdone, potted his second of the night to make it 5-3.

But it was a case of too little, too late.

Despite a strong push, Calgary couldn't find the back of the net again, and Tucson sealed the 5-3 win.

Nov. 23 at TUC

Dryden Hunt and Bishop scored, but it was not enough for the Wranglers.

Tucson got the first goal of the game again.

However, the Wranglers responded quickly, with Hunt scoring a scramble goal to tie the game at 1-1, assisted by William Stromgren.

The Roadrunners seized control in the second period.

Bishop gave Calgary the lead with a shot off a faceoff win in Tucson's zone, putting the Wranglers up 2-1 early in the frame.

Tyler Yamamoto, Cameron Hebig, and Doan scored three unanswered goals for the Roadrunners, stretching the lead to 4-2 heading into the third.

Tucson added two more goals in the final frame- Lipkin and Montana Onyebuchi finishing off the 5-2 win.

Despite the setback, the Wranglers still sit at the top of the Pacific Division with 27 points.

