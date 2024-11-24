Game Recap --- Eagles Conclude Road Trip with 4-2 Win at Bakersfield

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Colorado forwards Jake Wise and Matthew Phillips each posted two points, while fellow forward Jayson Megna netted the game-winner in the third period, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-2 on Sunday. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese earned the win in net, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Colorado dominated the special teams battle, finishing 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The first period would see the Eagles shut down a pair of Bakersfield power play opportunities, while also coming up dry on one of their own. The Condors would outshoot Colorado 15-14 in the opening frame, but the two teams headed to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

A wild second period would begin with Bakersfield forward Seth Griffith streaking down the left-wing boards before lighting the lamp with a wrister, giving the Condors a 1-0 edge at the 2:10 mark.

The Eagles would find an answer just 3:27 later when forward Chase Bradley snagged a pass in the low-slot and roofed the puck past goalie Oliver Rodrigue, tying the game at 1-1.

Colorado would claim its first lead of the game on a power play, as forward Nikita Prishchepov swept home a rebound at the top of the crease, putting the Eagles on top 2-1 at the 7:22 mark of the middle frame.

A power play for the Condors late in the period would see a net-mouth scramble lead to an apparent Bakersfield goal. However, subsequent discussion between the officials led to the goal being waived off and the score remained 2-1 with 1:05 left to play in the second stanza. The sequence also led to a physical display between the two teams that would lead to 28 combined penalty minutes.

Still trailing 2-1 to begin the third period, the Condors would square things up at 2-2 when Griffith snapped a wrister from the left-wing circle that would beat Mandolese at the 5:54 mark.

Colorado would hop back in the driver's seat via the power play, as Megna camped at the top of the crease and deflected a shot into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 3-2 advantage with 11:11 left to play.

Bakersfield would pull Rodrigue in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Phillips who would capitalize with an empty-netter at the 19:22 mark, rounding out the 4-2 score.

Rodrigue suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 43 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, November 29th at 6:05pm MT at Blue Arena.

