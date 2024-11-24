Rangers Recall Brett Berard, Assign Chad Ruhwedel and Victor Mancini to Wolf Pack

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brett Berard from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Additionally, the club has assigned defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to the Wolf Pack.

Berard, 22, leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with seven and points with 13 (7 g, 6 a) on the season. He recorded a goal in the club's 4-2 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

As a rookie during the 2023-24 season, Berard led the Wolf Pack in goals with 25, finishing second among AHL rookies in that category. In 71 games played, he scored 48 points (25 g, 23 a).

The native of Providence, RI, tacked on six points (1 g, 5 a) in ten Calder Cup Playoff games last spring.

Berard was selected in the fifth round, 134 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Ruhwedel, 34, has recorded two assists in seven games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in one game with the Rangers, posting a +2 +/- rating on Oct. 19, 2024, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The native of San Diego, CA, split the 2023-24 season between the Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was acquired by the Rangers from the Penguins on Mar. 7, 2024.

He scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 47 games with the Penguins prior to the trade, then skated in five regular season games with the Rangers.

Mancini, 22, has scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in ten games this season with the Rangers. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2024, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. His first career NHL goal and point came on Oct. 17, 2024, against the Detroit Red Wings.

The native of Hancock, MI, recorded ten points (4 g, 6 a) in 40 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha during the 2023-24 season. After signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers on April 1, 2024, Mancini suited up in seven games with the Wolf Pack, recording three assists.

During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Mancini notched three assists in ten games as the Wolf Pack advanced to the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals.

Mancini has recorded one goal and four shots in three appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded his first career AHL goal on Nov. 15, 2024, against the Charlotte Checkers.

The 6'3", 229-pound defenseman was selected in the fifth round, 159th overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

