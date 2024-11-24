Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 2 p.m.

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors and Colorado Eagles wrap up the weekend following a 2-1 Condors win in the weekend opener on Friday.

LOOKING BACK

For the second time this season, the Condors won a game in which they did not score first. After trailing 1-0, Noah Philp (5th) leveled the game in the second and Daniel D'Amato (5th) scored with a minute left in overtime. Olivier Rodrigue earned his fifth win of the season, stopping 31 of 32.

RARE-OT

Bakersfield is now 15-13-0 against Colorado over the last 28 games. Friday was the first time over that span in which the two teams went to overtime.

SOMETHING ABOUT CONDORSTOWN

Daniel D'Amato continued his strong start to his Condors career, especially at home. The fourth-year pro has six points (4g-2a) in six games at Mechanics Bank Arena this year. He has three points (2g-1a) in his last three games overall.

TIED AT THE TOP

With Philp and D'Amato scoring their fifth goals of the season, four Condors are tied for the team lead with five goals. Drake Caggiula and Seth Griffith each have five as well.

BETTER AFTER REGULATION

After dropping three straight games in either overtime or a shootout, the Condors have won their last two. Last weekend, the Condors beat San Diego in a shootout and Friday, the team picked up an overtime win.

DOUBLE DIGITS

Matthew Savoie had an assist on Friday and now has 10 points (4g-6a) in 15 games this season. He is just outside the top-10 in AHL rookie scoring.

CONSISTENCY

Olivier Rodrigue once again finds himself among AHL goaltending leaders. He has won four of his last five starts and is ninth among goalies with at least six starts with a .925 save percentage.

HOLDING THE FORT

Friday was the fifth time this season in 15 games in which the Condors allowed one goal or fewer.

PHILP-ING UP

Noah Philp's goal on Friday was his second "first goal" of the season, the only Condor to have multiple this season so far.

EAGLES WRAPPING UP THE ROAD TRIP

Colorado has gone to overtime in each of the first two games of its three-game road trip (1-0-1). Jake Wise scored his fifth of the season on Friday, second on the team in that category. Colorado has scored first in 13 of 16 games, the most in the AHL.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Tuesday against Abbotsford for a Taco and Margarita Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (click here for tickets)

