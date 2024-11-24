Monsters 5-4 Overtime Win against Admirals Extends Win Streak to Eight

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirals 6-5 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 12-4-0-1 and currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings. The Monsters extended their win streak to eight games tying the record for the longest in franchise history.

Owen Sillinger opened the scoring early just 1:07 into the first period off feeds from Rocco Grimaldi and Denton Mateychuk. Luca Del Bel Belluz doubled the lead at 8:42 with helpers from Gavin Brindley and Trey Fix-Wolanksy putting the Monsters ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes. The scoring floodgates opened in the middle frame starting with a goal Del Bel Belluz just 30 seconds into the period assisted by Stanislav Svozil and David Jiricek followed by a tally from Fix-Wolanksy on the power play at 6:10 off feeds from Sillinger and Grimaldi. Milwaukee responded with three goals from Jake Livingstone shorthanded at 10:16, Reid Schaefer at 12:23 and Jake Lucchini at 13:25 sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 4-3. The Admirals evened the score 4-4 after a power-play goal from Vinnie Hinostroza at 3:50 of the third period. Milwaukee's Lucchini scored at 10:29 to push the visitors ahead, but Fix-Wolanksy dramatically tied the game at 19:39 assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Grimaldi forcing overtime. Jiricek notched the game-winning tally at 1:49 of the extra frame off feeds from Sillinger and Pyyhtia securing the 6-5 win.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 12 saves for the win while Milwaukee's Magnus Chrona stopped 27 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face the Rochester Americans for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday, November 27, at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 2 1 1 - 6

MIL 0 3 2 0 - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 1/5 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

MIL 17 1/3 4/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 12 5 5-1-0

MIL Chrona OT 27 6 4-2-1

Cleveland Record: 12-4-0-1, 2nd North Division

Milwaukee Record: 9-4-1-1, 2nd Central Division

