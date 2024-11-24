Tim Gettinger Joins Grand Rapids

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Tim Gettinger

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Tim Gettinger(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday assigned left wing Tim Gettinger to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Last season, Gettinger showed 25 points (12-13-25), 20 penalty minutes and a minus-one rating in 55 regular-season games with the Griffins before adding eight appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Gettinger has yet to play this season, as he went through off-season surgery and has been rehabbing his injury. Prior to joining Grand Rapids, the 6-foot-6 forward spent five campaigns with the Hartford Wolf Pack from 2018-23, compiling 133 points (62-71-133) in 237 regular-season contests. The 26-year-old posted a career-high 22 assists and 35 points during the 2022-23 season with Hartford. Gettinger, the 141st pick by the New York Rangers in 2016, has also seen action in 16 NHL games with one assist, zero penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. The Cleveland native skated in a career-high eight games with the Rangers in 2021-22. Prior to turning pro, Gettinger logged four seasons with the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League. In the OHL from 2014-17, he produced 187 points (91-96-187), 125 penalty minutes and a plus-67 rating in 242 outings.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.