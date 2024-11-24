Wolf Pack Loan Blake Mclaughlin to Bloomington Bison

November 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Blake McLaughlin to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

McLaughlin, 24, has appeared in ten games with the Bison this season, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). He was tied for third on the club in both goals and points at the time of his latest recall.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, made his Wolf Pack debut on Oct. 30, 2024, against the Grand Rapids Griffins. He collected an assist in the team's 3-2 overtime victory at the XL Center.

