Wolf Pack Recall Pekar and Digiacinto from Loan to Cincinnati Cyclones

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forwards Matej Pekar and Cristiano DiGiacinto from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Pekar, 23, has appeared in 14 games with the Cyclones this season and scored 12 points (8 g, 4 a). This is his second season with the club after recording 24 points (13 g, 11 a) in 28 games a season ago.

Pekar has skated in 86 career AHL contests, all with the Rochester Americans, and collected 16 points (4 g, 12 a). He appeared in 14 games with the club during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring four assists.

He also made his Calder Cup Playoff debut on April 28th, 2023, in a game against the Syracuse Crunch. It was his lone appearance in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The native of Turnov, CZE, inked a one-year deal with the Wolf Pack on August 7th, 2023. He was selected in the fourth round, 94th overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

DiGiacinto, 27, has scored ten points (2 g, 8 a) in 14 games with the Cyclones this season. He is in his third season with the Wolf Pack organization after inking a one-year extension with the club on August 9th, 2023.

The native of Hamilton, ON, scored 12 points (3 g, 9 a) in 36 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 season. He also suited up in 19 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, scoring 15 points (5 g, 10 a). He proceeded to score three points (1 g, 2 a) in 12 Kelly Cup Playoff games last spring.

During his professional career, DiGiacinto has appeared in 83 AHL games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 25 points (9 g, 16 a).

DiGiacinto was selected in the sixth round, 170th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He originally joined the Wolf Pack as a free agent following three seasons at Acadia University on September 23rd, 2021.

The Wolf Pack returns to the XL Center on Friday and Saturday for a pair of tilts against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms! The Pack will don specialty jerseys on both nights and will hold the annual 'Teddy Bear Toss Game' on Saturday night! The puck drop for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

