LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks Bring Freeway Faceoff Rivalry to Ontario

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings will play the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL preseason game at Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 28, at 3 p.m. The showcase will be the second edition of the 'Empire Classic' in Ontario.

"The Kings look forward to featuring Ontario and Toyota Arena as part of our 2024 NHL Preseason Schedule," said LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. "The Inland Empire and the Ontario Reign are ideal hosts for the Kings and Ducks as both teams prepare for regular season action."

Ontario Reign All-In Members will have first access to tickets for this event. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 22 at 10 a.m. via AXS.com.Additional information about the game will be made available in the coming months.

Previous NHL preseason action in the Inland Empire has included the Kings hosting the San Jose Sharks in Ontario during both the 2022 and 2009 exhibition seasons. The Kings hosted the Sharks in Ontario in 2022 in the first edition of the Empire Classic, and the Kings have periodically held intrasquad training camp scrimmages in Ontario.

The game marks the third Kings preseason game announced for the 2024-25 season. The Kings will play two games in Québec City on October 3 and October 5, against the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers respectively.

