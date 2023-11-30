Gulls Downed By Stars In Overtime, 6-5

The San Diego Gulls fell in overtime 6-5 to the Texas Stars Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's record now stands at 3-10-4-0.

With 1-2=3 points on the night, Chase De Leo (55-87=142) surpassed Kalle Kossila (51-90=141) for third place on the Gulls American Hockey League points leaderboard. Only Sam Carrick (86-95=181) and Corey Tropp (64-93=157) have recorded more. He has 1-3=4 points across his first two games this season.

Nikita Nesterenko scored his third goal and earned two primary assists on the night (1-2=3), a new AHL single-game career high. It also marks his first professional multi-assist game.

Ben King scored twice in the contest, giving him his first professional multi-goal game. King now ranks second among Gulls skaters in goals with six.

Josh Lopina scored a power play goal at 14:48 in the second, his second in as many games, his first career goal streak (2-0=2). He also earned an assist (1-1=2), marking the first multi-point game in his AHL career.

Drew Helleson earned two assists (0-2=2), his first multi-assist game of the season.

Jacob Perreault earned an assist, his fifth of the season. He has 1-3=4 points over his past four games.

Trevor Carrick extended his team lead in points with his 12th assist of the season (3-12=15).

Tomas Suchanek stopped 28 shots in net.

The San Diego Gulls will start a five-game road trip this Saturday beginning with a matchup with the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena (7 p.m. PT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Chase De Leo

On moving into third place on the Gulls AHL points leaderboard:

It's obviously great. I think anytime you get recognition is huge and a lot of work. A lot of time goes into this. You know, my family sacrificed everything. It's not easy coming from California and making it to this level, so I owe everything to them and obviously, my main goal is to get back to winning playoff hockey and doing whatever I can to get the team back there.

On the team's character:

It's important. I think all year, honestly, for me watching the games on AHLTV, I saw flashes, you know, of what we showed. The character of this group, we have the ability to come back and obviously, it starts with being accountable, I think. There's a few times out there I let my guy beat me up the ice and then it's in the back of the net. It's a good league. Gotta take responsibility and ownership and move on, but definitely some good things to take away from this one.

On the progression of the younger guys:

It's important. I think, obviously, that game speaks for itself. I thought King had a great game for us, kind of get us going. He's been hot, so I think as a group we just got to find a way to put a complete 60 together. Like I said, we see bits and pieces of it, you know, obviously capable, but just got to find a way to do it for the full game and we're right in there, we're right in the next.

On the team's upcoming road trip:

I think that was what I kind of said before the game started. We just want to feel good about ourselves going into this long road trip and honestly, for me personally, it's going to be good just to get some time with the guys. I kind of got a late start, obviously, to the year, or missed the team building activities, and just little things, you know. That's going to be huge for me personally on the road, just getting familiar with the guys and building relationships, and I think that's going to be exciting, and what I'm looking forward to most.

Left wing Nikita Nesterenko

On tonight's overtime loss to Texas:

It was a weird game, back and forth, a lot of line rushes, turnovers that head back the other way. I don't know. We knew they were a good team. Everyone had to contribute for us to have a chance. There's a lot of character in that room. We have a lot of fight, we never give up. Tough one, but a lot of guys worked hard. It's a flip of a coin again. Go to OT, could go either way. It's a good team and we competed.

On if he's getting more comfortable after his three-point game:

Yeah, I'm just trying to keep moving my feet, doing the right things and hoping the bounces come. That's about it.

On what he is learning from his veteran linemates:

Yeah, I play with Aggs (Gulls forward Andrew Agozzino) and Dels (De Leo) right now, two unbelievable leaders, two ultimate vets in this league. Teaching me to be in the right spots, being presentable with the stick. Whether I'm low, I play wing, but if I'm first guy back they're telling kind of get into that little soft area spot and just present a stick. So, just little things like that and just picking up anything from them on the bench. Obviously, they are great players, they have been in this league and know what it takes to win.

On his power play unit's performance:

Yeah, we are just trying to take advantage of whatever time we get. First unit has been doing a great job. So, whenever we go out, we are just trying to put a goal in whenever we can. We got lucky tonight, putting one in.

On facing Chicago again:

Chicago, they're a good team, just watched some film. I don't know, just watch film, see what they do. See what we did well, see what we didn't do well against them and then attack.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's overtime loss to Texas:

For me, I think the story of the game is the comeback. For our guys to be down three, not the start that you want, for sure, especially against a great team like Texas, and then being able to be able to find a way to keep fighting. Being able to learn a lesson that we can score in bunches, put in five on the board today. That's a big deal. We're happy to be able to fly back. Wish that we had that extra point.

On young players stepping up:

I thought we had a lot of guys who played well today. Credit to all those guys you just mentioned on their individual stuff, but I thought our team game was pretty strong. When you play a team like Texas, defending the rush becomes a big deal. They scored goals on the rush that don't need to happen, really from our side, but I think that there's been a lot of guys putting in a lot of work and it's nice to see some progress.

On Tomas Suchanek's ability to bounce back:

I thought, Tomas, he battles. That's kind of his thing. He battles hard and maybe there's one that he wants back, but I think you can look at his game and feel like he gave us our team everything.

On how well the team is prepared for the long road trip:

This will be fun. It's just us, we're on the road, and we get to go spend some time together, play some great opponents, new opponents in some cases, and keep building on our progress.

