Affiliate Report - November 2023

November 30, 2023







Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers are doing, how former Checkers are helping them and how various alumni are faring around the world with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!

PANTHERS

13-7-2, 2nd in Atlantic Division

Coming off their incredible run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season, the Panthers have kept their winning ways going to begin the new campaign. That hot start has them in a battle with Boston for the top of the Atlantic, as well as sitting with the third-most points in the whole Eastern Conference. A good chunk of Florida's success has come from the team's stingy play, as they are averaging the fifth fewest goals against per game in the league. On the offensive side of things, Sam Reinhart has propelled Florida with 15 goals through 22 games - a mark that ties him for second in the NHL - while captain Aleksander Barkov has racked up 20 points (6g, 14a) in 19 games.

PROSPECTS

Rookie Mackie Samoskevich and second-year pro Justin Sourdif impressed enough in training camp to earn spots on Florida's roster to start the season. Both prospects - the former who was the 24th overall pick in 2021 and the latter who was a third rounder the year before - skated in three games with the Panthers before returning to Charlotte to take on a bigger role.

It's been a journey, but Steven Lorentz is back in the Checkers' organizational tree and making an impact for the Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2015, Lorentz spent most of his first pro season with the ECHL's Florida Everblades in 2017-18 while making three appearances for Charlotte, then split the next season between the two levels while helping the Checkers capture the 2019 Calder Cup. The 2019-20 season saw the forward break out, posting 46 points (23g, 23a) in 61 games for Charlotte during the pandemic-shortened campaign. That was the last time Lorentz saw time in the AHL, as he has carved out an NHL role now for the last four seasons - two with Carolina before being dealt to San Jose in the Brent Burns trade, then one with the Sharks before heading to Florida in the Anthony Duclair swap.

After spending three games with the Checkers on a conditioning stint - and potting one goal in the process - Jonah Gadjovich made his debut with the Panthers and has one assist and 36 penalty minutes through six contests.

ALUMNI

Former Checkers player and assistant coach Patrick Dwyer was brought on as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Wild

Alex Nedeljkovic has a .937 save percentage in four games for Pittsburgh this season. He also went to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning stint and became the first goalie in AHL history to score two goals, because of course he did.

