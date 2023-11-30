San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change
November 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2023-24 regular-season schedule:
- Saturday, February 24 vs. Ontario - game is now scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PST.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2023
- San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch to Provide Complimentary Sensory Kits Courtesy of Quadrant Laboratories - Syracuse Crunch
- Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino to Host Knockout Poker Tournament - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Set to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Affiliate Report - November 2023 - Charlotte Checkers
- LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks Bring Freeway Faceoff Rivalry to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 30th, 2023 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Malinski Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kent Johnson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Recall Pekar and Digiacinto from Loan to Cincinnati Cyclones - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Excited to Get Back to It' - Calgary Wranglers
- Leon Gawanke Leads the Way as Barracuda Beat Firebirds for the First Time Ever - San Jose Barracuda
- Henderson Drops Contest to Bakersfield in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Downed By Stars In Overtime, 6-5 - San Diego Gulls
- Stars Stave Off Gulls For Overtime Victory - Texas Stars
- Condors Edge Knights 3 in Shootout - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.