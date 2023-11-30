San Diego Gulls Announce Schedule Change

November 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2023-24 regular-season schedule:

- Saturday, February 24 vs. Ontario - game is now scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.