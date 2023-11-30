'Excited to Get Back to It'

The Wranglers were back on the ice for practice at WinSport on Wednesday, getting ready for their series against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Calgary is coming off a stretch where they played eight games in two weeks - posting a 5-3 record in that span - and had significant travel on top of that, so the team emphasized a bit of rest and recovery to start the week, before getting back to work on Wednesday.

"It was important," said Coronato after practice, when asked about the recent schedule. "We played a lot of games over the last couple of weeks, but I think everyone was excited to get back to the rink today and we're looking forward to the weekend."

Coronato has 15 points (7g,8a) in 12 games with the Wranglers this season, but he is focused on contributing to the team however he can.

"Just trying to fit in and help any way I can," said Coronato. "I think there's been a lot of situations where guys have made really good plays and I have been in a good spot for it, but there's a lot of players right now that are contributing, and everyone is going to keep looking to do that."

Sunday saw the Wranglers (13-4-1) drop a lopsided game against the Canucks and though it's still early in the season, they are amid a race for top spot in the AHL and are trying to keep pace.

Speaking of pace, it was an energetic practice on Wednesday at WinSport, as the Wranglers head to Henderson, NV on Thursday ahead of their two-game set with the Silver Knights this weekend.

"Guys are feeling good," said Coronato. "Last game kind of left a bad taste in our mouths. So, we're excited to get back to it."

