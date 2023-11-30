Condors Edge Knights 3 in Shootout

Lavoie's late game-tying goal forced overtime before Petrov sealed it in round six.

The Bakersfield Condors (6-7-0, 12pts) forced overtime in the final minute and won it in the sixth round of a shootout, 4-3 over the Henderson Silver Knights (10-6-3, 23pts) on Wednesday. Raphael Lavoie (6th) scored with the extra attacker and 49 seconds left to force overtime. Lane Pederson scored in round three to force sudden death, and Matvey Petrov won the game in round six of the shootout.

Jack Campbell stopped 39 of 42 shots for his second win in three starts. He stopped five of six in the shootout.

Cam Dineen extended his point streak to five games (4g-2a) with a goal and assist. Seth Griffith had two helpers.

With the win the Condors are now 20-8-1 all-time against Henderson.

