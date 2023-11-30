Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino to Host Knockout Poker Tournament

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today that Comets players will be participating in a No Limit Hold'em Poker tournament at the Turning Stone Poker Room on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Fans and players will compete against each other in the tournament where any fan that eliminates a Comets player will win that player's jersey, along with the player's autograph. Turning Stone will also raffle off two full team signed jerseys at midnight and 1am using the Bravo system. Drawing will be available to all Live game players in the room at the time of the selection. Other photo opportunities will be available with Comets players throughout the event as well.

Tournament registration begins at 5pm on the day of the event. The cost is $125 to register ($100 for the prize pool, $15 entry fee and $10 dealer tip).

The Utica Comets Knockout Poker tournament is just one of the exciting poker events taking place at Turning Stone this year. In March, Turning Stone will host New York's only World Series of Poker® (WSOP) tournament series. Poker players have many opportunities to compete in the WSOP satellite events throughout the rest of 2023, with events culminating at Turning Stone in March with the 12-day Circuit Tournament Series, where players will be vying more than $1 million guaranteed in cash winnings and a chance to win a seat in the nationally-televised WSOP "Tournament of Champions" in Las Vegas.

A renowned, award-winning destination resort in Upstate New York, Turning Stone Resort Casino features world-class amenities including five hotels, two spas, five golf courses, more than 20 dining options, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, NY Rec & Social Club, new sports lounge opening in December, The Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, and several nightlife venues.

