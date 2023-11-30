Wolf Pack Set to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday Night

November 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are set to take part in one of the most exciting traditions of the hockey season this Saturday night when the club hosts their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack will take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the final time at the XL Center this season, with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. When the Wolf Pack scores their first goal of the night, fans are asked to throw a teddy bear or stuffed animal onto the ice!

All teddy bears and stuffed animals thrown onto the ice will be donated to Toys for Tots and the Connecticut Children's Hospital.

Fans who cannot make the game on Saturday night but who are attending the game on Friday night are asked to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to donate for Saturday night. Bears and stuffed animals will be collected at the Wolf Pack sales table behind section 101 on Friday night and will be thrown onto the ice following the Wolf Pack's first goal on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack will also be wearing specialty jerseys adorned in the colors of the Connecticut Children's Hospital. The jerseys will be worn on both Friday and Saturday nights and will be auctioned off online via the DASH auctions app.

The proceeds from this auction, which opens on Monday, December 4th, at 7:00 p.m. and runs through Friday, December 8th, at 10:00 p.m., will be going to the Connecticut Children's Hospital.

On Saturday night, the first 1,000 fans ages 12 and under will receive a replica youth jersey of the Wolf Pack specialty Teddy Bear Toss jersey!

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.