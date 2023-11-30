Henderson Drops Contest to Bakersfield in Shootout

The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Bakersfield Condors at the Dollar Loan Center Wednesday evening.

Bakersfield got on the board first with a power-play goal by Cam Dineen.

Henderson quickly responded with a power-play goal of their own by Adam Cracknell. Gage Quinney started the sequence by passing to Cracknell, who then passed to Sheldon Rempal just outside the circle. Rempal passed it back to Cracknell who shot from behind the net. The puck deflected off a Bakersfield skate and into the net.

Shortly after Henderson's goal, Jayden Grubbe scored an even-strength goal for Bakersfield to make it 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, Jonas Rondbjerg scored the second power-play goal of the game for Henderson. Christoffer Sedoff passed it to Mason Morelli from the blue line. Morelli, with a shot attempt of his own, deflected it right to Rondbjerg where a wide-open net allowed Rondbjerg to tap it in to tie the game.

Rempal scored the third power-play goal of the game 6 minutes into the third period. Quinney got his second assist of the night. He passed it to Jake Bischoff from the boards. Bischoff, from the blue line, passed it to Rempal who ripped it into the net from the middle of the circle to make it 3-2.

Bakersfield tied the game up with 49 seconds left to send the game into overtime and eventually a shootout. Bakersfield won in the shootout after six rounds.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 27 of 30 shots on goal with a save percentage of .900 for the night.

