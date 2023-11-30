Malinski Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Sam Malinski has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Malinski has generated three goals and six assists in 17 AHL games with Colorado this season and has also skated in one NHL game with the Avalanche.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner joined the Eagles late last season after finishing his senior year at Cornell University, where he recorded 26 points (8g/18a) in 34 outings. Named team captain as a senior, Malinski ranked third on the team and first among defenseman in points and ranked second on the team in assists. The 25-year-old earned First-Team All-ECAC honors for the second straight year, the first Cornell defenseman to be named to the conference's first team in consecutive seasons since 2003 (Douglas Murray). He appeared in 91 career games with the Big Red from 2019-23, totaling 65 points (17g/48a).

Malinski notched three goals and two assists in seven games with the Eagles last season. He would go on to add five assists in seven AHL postseason contests with Colorado.

