Syracuse Crunch to Provide Complimentary Sensory Kits Courtesy of Quadrant Laboratories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Quadrant Laboratories have partnered to make complimentary sensory kits available to fans with sensory disorders at all home games.

The sights and sounds at hockey games can be overwhelming. By offering sensory kits, the Crunch hope to make games a fun, accessible and comfortable experience for all fans. The sensory kits were purchased from Carter Kits and include a pair of sunglasses, noise-reducing earmuffs, sensory toys and nonverbal cue cards inside a washable and reusable duffel bag.

The sensory kits are available at Guest Services located behind Section 222 while supplies last. Sensory kits are limited to one per family.

Quadrant Laboratories is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quadrant Biosciences, a life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. Through the development of novel diagnostics for conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI), Quadrant Laboratories is developing solutions that accelerate the diagnostic timeline and deliver scientifically sound results earlier putting individuals in the know before making healthcare decisions.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

