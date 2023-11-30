Stars Stave Off Gulls For Overtime Victory

SAN DIEGO, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won 6-5 in overtime against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night a Pechanga Arena.

Derrick Pouliot put the Stars in the score column first when he fired a turnaround point shot off his back foot that hit Tomas Suchanek and trickled into the goal at 8:09. Logan Stankoven then fired a shot past Suchanek to make it 2-0 Texas at 11:07, which extended his point streak to seven games. The Stars took a 3-0 lead when Kyle McDonald scored his AHL rookie-leading fifth power-play goal of the season off a pass by Mavrik Bourque at 16:55.

In the second period, Ben King sent a shot past Matt Murray with 6:12 elapsed to cut the Stars' lead to 3-1. Josh Lopina closed the gap to one, making it 3-2 by finishing on a nearside pass from Nikita Nesterenko at 14:48. In his first game played since Oct. 18, Scott Reedy answered for the Stars at 15:40 to make it 4-2. The Gulls made it a one-goal game again at 17:34 with King scoring on a rebound that was sent towards the net by Lopina and made it a 4-3 game.

The third period saw San Diego's Chase De Leo tie the game, 4-4, with 9:01 left in regulation while both sides were skating down a man. Texas took its lead back with 7:54 left to play when Pouliot buried a rebound in the slot for his second goal of the evening. Nesterenko evened the score a second time for San Diego by firing a shot off the crossbar and in with 5:57 left to play. With the game even, 5-5, after 60 minutes of action, Wednesday's game in San Diego needed extra time to determine a winner.

Fredrik Karlstrom was the hero 1:36 into overtime for Texas after connecting on a give-and-go play with Oskar Back to score the game-winner.

Murray skated away with the win in goal for the Stars to improve to 6-2-1 after turning aside 25 of the 30 shots he saw. Suchanek fell to 1-1-0 in the loss after allowing six goals on 34 shots.

The Stars head to Bakersfield next to close out their current five-game road trip with a two-game series against the Condors on Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. CST at Mechanics Bank Arena.

