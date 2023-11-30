Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kent Johnson from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Kent Johnson from the Monsters. In eight appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Johnson posted 1-2-3 and added 5-10-15 with a +5 rating in ten appearances for Cleveland in the first AHL action of his career.

A 6'1", 167 lb. left-shooting native of Port Moody, BC, Johnson, 21, was selected by Columbus in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 96 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-23, Johnson collected 17-29-46 with 16 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Johnson contributed 17-47-64 with ten penalty minutes and a +41 rating in 58 career NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning two seasons from 2020-22. Johnson helped Michigan claim the 2021-22 Big Ten Championship and was named to the 2020-21 Big Ten All-Rookie Team. Before college, Johnson tallied 61-86-147 with 40 penalty minutes in 111 appearances for the BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20.

In 2019-20, Johnson earned the Bob Fenton Trophy as the BCHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player, the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy as BCHL MVP, and the Brett Hull Trophy as the BCHL's top scorer. Johnson was also named to the 2018-19 BCHL All-Rookie Team. Internationally, Johnson helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the Silver Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship. Johnson also represented Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

