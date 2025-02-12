Wolf Pack Loan F Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has loaned forward Blake McLaughlin to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

McLaughlin, 24, has scored 22 points (10 g, 12 a) in 26 games with the Bison this season. He is currently third on the club in goals, and fifth in points.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, has also skated in four games with the Wolf Pack, recording two assists. In 64 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and San Diego Gulls, he has scored five points (1 g, 4 a).

McLaughlin was selected in the third round, 79 th overall, by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He inked a contract with the Wolf Pack on Aug. 12.

