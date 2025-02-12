Wolf Pack Loan F Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has loaned forward Blake McLaughlin to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
McLaughlin, 24, has scored 22 points (10 g, 12 a) in 26 games with the Bison this season. He is currently third on the club in goals, and fifth in points.
The native of Grand Rapids, MN, has also skated in four games with the Wolf Pack, recording two assists. In 64 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and San Diego Gulls, he has scored five points (1 g, 4 a).
McLaughlin was selected in the third round, 79 th overall, by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He inked a contract with the Wolf Pack on Aug. 12.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Notebook: Work to Do - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Downed by Marlies, 5-4, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Enter the Wizarding World of Condorstown Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Loan F Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Welcome Islanders to Town for 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #45 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (21-20-2-1) at Ontario Reign (26-14-2-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Tipped by Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Takes Down Bakersfield 3-2 to Close Playoff Gap - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Defeat the San Diego Gulls 3-2 in Tough Battle - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Unbeaten Run Ends to Tucson, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Clawed by Eagles, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- MacDonald's Hat Trick Drives Eagles to 6-3 Win over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap Amerks Overpower Monsters for Sixth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Loan F Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- Wolf Pack Welcome Islanders to Town for 'Battle of Connecticut'
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 10th, 2025
- Rangers Assign Dylan Garand to Wolf Pack, Reassign Hugo Ollas to Worcester Railers
- Louis Domingue Secures 100th Career Victory as Wolf Pack Beat Phantoms 4-2