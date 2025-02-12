Stars Fall 4-2 in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 4-2 by the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday at the Canada Life Centre. This marks Manitoba's first victory over Texas in five meetings this season.

The Moose took an early lead just 2:44 into the first period, as Dylan Coghlan fired a shot from the right point through traffic, beating goaltender Remi Poirier. Coghlan struck again just 50 seconds past the midway point of the period, launching a slap shot from the point on a power play.

Texas responded with a power-play goal of their own, as Cameron Hughes cut the Moose's lead to 2-1 with 3:53 remaining in the opening frame. The Stars trailed by one at the first intermission.

At 7:13 of the second period, Kyle McDonald tied the game at 2-2, ripping a shot from the right face-off dot after Chase Wheatcroft found him with a pass following a puck battle along the corner boards.

With two minutes remaining in the period, Axel Jonsson-Fjällby put the Moose back in front, scoring off a rebound from a shot by Ben King, who was streaking down the right side. The puck angled off the pads of Poirier and landed on the stick of Jonsson-Fjällby, who capitalized to give the Moose a 3-2 lead heading into the second intermission.

Early in the final period, King extended Manitoba's lead after Simon Lundmark found him skating down the slot. King received the pass and quickly snapped a shot past Poirier to make it 4-2 just 1:39 into the period. The Moose were able to hold onto the 4-2 advantage, securing the win over the Stars.

Dominic DiVincentiis turned away 30 of 32 Texas shots in the victory for the Moose, while Poirier made 23 saves on 27 shots in the loss for the Stars.

The Stars will face the Moose once again on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, before the Stars return home to begin a six-game homestand. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

