Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (11-31-2-2) look for their second straight win tonight as they face the Hartford Wolf Pack (19-22-4-1) at XL Center for the first time since Nov. 24. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. The Islanders are coming off one of their most convincing victories of the season, defeating the Charlotte Checkers, 5-1, at home on Saturday. Hunter Miska (1-4-0) made 28 saves for his first win with Bridgeport and his teammates scored five unanswered goals ahead of him. Liam Foudy, Cam Thiesing, and Sam Bolduc each scored once and added an assist, while Chris Terry collected three helpers to boost his impressive point totals. Terry is tied for third in the AHL's scoring race overall (43 points) and shares second in assists (29). He is tied with Charlotte's Trevor Carrick for the second most power-play points (20).

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game is the sixth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the third of five in Hartford. Bridgeport is 2-2-1-0 in the series so far, but has points in both of its visits to XL Center, including a 4-1 victory on Nov. 24. The Islanders also logged a point in a 5-4 overtime loss on Oct. 19, when Liam Foudy and Matt Maggio each recorded three assists. Hartford's Benoit-Olivier Groulx leads all players in the season series with a whopping 11 points (5g, 6a) in five meetings.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 win at Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Anton Blidh scored twice and Brett Berard had one goal and one assist in his eighth game back from the New York Rangers, while Louis Domingue (6-14-1) made 31 saves. However, head coach Grant Potulny's team is just 3-5-2-0 in its last 10 games and has fallen out of a playoff spot, currently six points behind sixth-place Springfield. Blidh and Benoit-Olivier Groulx are tied for the team lead in goals (15), while AHL All-Star Alex Belzile paces the club in points (42) and assists (28). Belzile ranks fifth in the AHL's scoring race, one point behind Chris Terry and Rockford's Cole Guttman.

PUT IT IN REVERSE, TERRY

A scoring change after Saturday's win gave Chris Terry his first three-assist effort of the season, and his third three-point performance. It was his team-leading 12th multi-point game. Terry has 43 points (14g, 29a) in 45 contests this season, two points behind San Jose's Andrew Poturalski for the league lead. He is chasing his second John B. Sollenberger Trophy, given annually to the AHL's scoring champion, which he previously won with Laval in 2017-18 (71 points). Terry's three-point game on Saturday gave him 182 career points with Bridgeport, passing Otto Koivula for sole possession of second place on team's all-time list. He is 21 points behind Jeremy Colliton for the team record.

BOLDUC BRINGING OFFENSE

Sam Bolduc scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's win, his fifth multi-point outing in the last 10 games. Bolduc has 14 points over that span (3g, 11a) and enters tonight's contest tied for 14th among all AHL defensemen with 25 points (6g, 19a) in 43 games. The former second-round draft pick of the New York Islanders (2019) is only four goals, six assists, and 10 points away from his career highs that he set in 56 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders have scored at least four goals in each of their 11 wins this season... The Islanders have scored 10 power-play goals in their last 10 games... Liam Foudy has 13 points in his last 10 games (7g, 6a)... Bridgeport is 4-1-1-0 when Foudy has multiple points.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (25-23-7): Last: 6-3 L at Minnesota, Saturday -- Next: Feb. 23 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (20-20-2-4): Last: 4-2 L vs. Atlanta, Saturday -- Next: Friday at Allen, 8:10 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.