Enter the Wizarding World of Condorstown Saturday

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Find the Golden Snitches for a chance to win Universal Studios tickets; purchase Condors Wizard House Hats for just $5!

The Condors are home Saturday against San Jose on Wizard Night presented by 23ABC, HOT 94.1, and Dignity Health.

Dress up as your favorite wizard and be sorted into your favorite house with the purchase of four different style Condors Wizard House Hats! PLUS, find one of the Golden Snitches around the arena and be entered to win Universal Studios tickets to see the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m. The fun starts at just $15!

