Crunch Downed by Marlies, 5-4, in Overtime

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Toronto Marlies, 5-4, in overtime today at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime and earn a point, but eventually fell in the extra frame. Syracuse is now 19-16-7-4 on the season and 1-1-1-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies.

Brandon Halverson stopped 8-of-11 shots in net for the Crunch before being relieved by Matt Tomkins early in the second period. Tomkins went on to turn aside 15-of-17. Dennis Hildeby stopped 24-of-28 between the pipes for the Marlies. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down Toronto's lone man-advantage.

The Marlies were first on the board halfway through the opening frame. Alex Nylander centered the puck from the end boards for Mikko Kokkonen to score with a one-timer in the high slot. The team doubled their lead with 4:32 remaining in the frame when Joseph Blandisi fired in a wrister from the top of the right circle.

Syracuse scored quickly to open the second period and come back within one. Just 24 seconds into the frame, Max Crozier sent in a wrist shot through traffic from the right faceoff dot. Toronto responded and regained their two-goal lead at the 4:07 mark. William Villeneuve sent in a long shot from the right side to chase Halverson from the game.

The Marlies extended their lead to 4-1 with another goal 2:27 into the final frame. Topi Niemela set up Roni Hirvonen for a shot from the right circle that went over Tomkins's shoulder, off the post and in. The Crunch scored halfway through the third to come back within two. Declan Carlile ripped a slap shot from the point while Hildeby was screened down low. Five minutes later, Jack Finley finished off a cross-slot pass from Sheary to pull Syracuse back within one. Conor Geekie tied the game to eventually force overtime with just 3:21 remaining. While the Crunch were peppering shots in a late man-advantage, Geekie got his stick on a rebound and shoveled a backhander into the net.

The Syracuse comeback fell just short and Toronto took the win off a shot from Logan Shaw 1:45 into the overtime period.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Rochester Americans.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch's five-game winning streak as a visitor in school day games was snapped today...Conor Sheary is on a three-game points streak (2g, 4a)...Max Crozier has three points in his last two games (1g, 2a)...Declan Carlile has goals in back-to-back games and is on a four-game points streak (2g, 2a).

