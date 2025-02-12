Crunch Downed by Marlies, 5-4, in Overtime
February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Toronto Marlies, 5-4, in overtime today at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime and earn a point, but eventually fell in the extra frame. Syracuse is now 19-16-7-4 on the season and 1-1-1-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies.
Brandon Halverson stopped 8-of-11 shots in net for the Crunch before being relieved by Matt Tomkins early in the second period. Tomkins went on to turn aside 15-of-17. Dennis Hildeby stopped 24-of-28 between the pipes for the Marlies. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down Toronto's lone man-advantage.
The Marlies were first on the board halfway through the opening frame. Alex Nylander centered the puck from the end boards for Mikko Kokkonen to score with a one-timer in the high slot. The team doubled their lead with 4:32 remaining in the frame when Joseph Blandisi fired in a wrister from the top of the right circle.
Syracuse scored quickly to open the second period and come back within one. Just 24 seconds into the frame, Max Crozier sent in a wrist shot through traffic from the right faceoff dot. Toronto responded and regained their two-goal lead at the 4:07 mark. William Villeneuve sent in a long shot from the right side to chase Halverson from the game.
The Marlies extended their lead to 4-1 with another goal 2:27 into the final frame. Topi Niemela set up Roni Hirvonen for a shot from the right circle that went over Tomkins's shoulder, off the post and in. The Crunch scored halfway through the third to come back within two. Declan Carlile ripped a slap shot from the point while Hildeby was screened down low. Five minutes later, Jack Finley finished off a cross-slot pass from Sheary to pull Syracuse back within one. Conor Geekie tied the game to eventually force overtime with just 3:21 remaining. While the Crunch were peppering shots in a late man-advantage, Geekie got his stick on a rebound and shoveled a backhander into the net.
The Syracuse comeback fell just short and Toronto took the win off a shot from Logan Shaw 1:45 into the overtime period.
The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Rochester Americans.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: The Crunch's five-game winning streak as a visitor in school day games was snapped today...Conor Sheary is on a three-game points streak (2g, 4a)...Max Crozier has three points in his last two games (1g, 2a)...Declan Carlile has goals in back-to-back games and is on a four-game points streak (2g, 2a).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Notebook: Work to Do - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Downed by Marlies, 5-4, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Enter the Wizarding World of Condorstown Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Loan F Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Welcome Islanders to Town for 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #45 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (21-20-2-1) at Ontario Reign (26-14-2-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Tipped by Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Takes Down Bakersfield 3-2 to Close Playoff Gap - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Defeat the San Diego Gulls 3-2 in Tough Battle - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Unbeaten Run Ends to Tucson, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Clawed by Eagles, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- MacDonald's Hat Trick Drives Eagles to 6-3 Win over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap Amerks Overpower Monsters for Sixth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Downed by Marlies, 5-4, in Overtime
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Syracuse Trivia Company to Hold Trivia Night February 22
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 18
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Hockey Is for Everyone Night February 21
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens to Orlando Solar Bears