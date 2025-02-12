Condors Unbeaten Run Ends to Tucson, 3-2

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (20-16-7, 47pts) saw their six-game unbeaten run end in a 3-2 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (21-20-3, 45pts) on Tuesday. Drake Caggiula (13th) and Connor Carrick (9th) had the goals for Bakersfield. The Condors are now 3-1-1 on a six-game homestand.

Cam Dineen had two assists and is now t-11th among AHL d-men in scoring.

Bakersfield is 15-6-4 over its last 25 games against the Roadrunners despite the loss. It was just the second regulation one-goal loss for Bakersfield this season in 19 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors host San Jose on Saturday for Wizard Night at 7 p.m. (click here for tickets). Purchase one of four different Condors Wizard Hats for just $5 and be sorted into your house! PLUS you can win tickets to Universal Studios by finding the Golden Snitches! Come dressed as your favorite wizard!

OILERS NIGHT JERSEYS UP FOR AUCTION

Many of the game-issued Condors 'Oilers Night' Jerseys are available for auction.

The Condors All-Star Auction is underway featuring Matt Savoie's All-Star signed jersey and plenty of other great items!

