Wolf Pack Outlast Islanders in OT

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (11-31-3-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, let a pair of two-goal leads slip away in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (20-22-4-1) at XL Center on Wednesday.

Henrik Tikkanen (3-11-1) faced an AHL career-high 43 shots and made a career-best 39 saves, a majority of those coming in the third period. On the offensive side, Riley Piercey scored his first AHL goal, while Matt Maggio and Chris Terry also beat goaltender Dylan Garand (13-7-4).

Brennan Othmann had two goals and one assist for Hartford.

Bridgeport capitalized twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Maggio opened the scoring at the 11:17 mark, following up Liam Foudy's drive to the net and forcing home a rebound for his third goal in the last five games. Foudy went forehand-to-backhand before he was denied by Garand in tight, but the puck remained loose in the crease as Garand slid out of position. Maggio swooped in for his sixth goal of the season overall.

Piercey altered Travis Mitchell's point shot between the circles with just 1:38 left in the first, deflecting the puck past Garand for his first AHL goal to make it 2-0. Marshall Warren was credited with the secondary assist, his first point since Jan. 20.

Hartford got one back early in the second period when Erik Brannstrom received Othmann's pass near the blue line, danced around an Islander to the slot, and converted a highlight-reel spin-o-rama sequence past Tikkanen's glove just 2:05 in.

The pace slowed down midway through regulation, and the contest remained 2-1 until Terry blew a wrist shot past Garand at 18:49 of the second. From the left circle, the veteran forward scored his 15th goal of the season and eighth in the last 11 games. It was his 72nd career goal with Bridgeport, tying Trevor Smith (2006-10) for third on the club's all-time list. Terry also collected his team-leading 44th point of the year, tied for second among all AHL players.

The Islanders carried their 3-1 advantage into the third period, but Hartford hammered down, outshot Bridgeport 25-7 in the frame, and scored twice to force overtime. Connor Mackey beat Tikkanen's glove from the left circle at the 12:34 mark before Othmann converted a rebound at 18:31, while Garand was on the bench for the extra attacker.

Both teams traded chances during the hectic overtime period, but Othmann ended the evening with a low, blocker-side bullet, while racing down the right wing on a 2-on-1 rush.

The Islanders went 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The 25 shots allowed in the third period were a season high for most shots against in a single frame.

Bridgeport fell to 0-5 beyond regulation.

Next Time Out: The Islanders host the Providence Bruins at 5 p.m. this Saturday night, featuring a special 'Skates & Sweethearts' ticket deal. Get two (2) seats to the game, a free parking pass, and drink vouchers for both you and your valentine. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 4:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.