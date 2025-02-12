Game #45 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (21-20-2-1) at Ontario Reign (26-14-2-1)

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Time: 8 p.m. MST, Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA

Referees: #82 Harrison O'Pray, #77 Jesse Wood-Schatz

Linespeople: #31 Nikolaus Diehr, #71 Harrison Heyer

The Tucson Roadrunners (21-20-2-1) continue their seven-game road trip Wednesday against the Ontario Reign (26-14-2-1) at Toyota Arena. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. MST.

The matchup is Tucson's second game in as many nights. The Roadrunners defeated the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 on Tuesday for their second win in three games. The night was also a milestone for forward Cameron Hebig, who played his 261st game in a Roadrunners uniform, passing Michael Bunting for the second-most games in franchise history. He now holds the record for the most games played by a forward, trailing only former defenseman Dysin Mayo (279). As usual, Hebig strongly contributed to the win and finished the night with a +1 rating.

The victory brought Tucson within two points of Bakersfield for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division, and a win against Ontario would tie the Roadrunners with the Condors in points.

Meanwhile, the Reign sit in fourth place in the Pacific with 55 points, just one behind Coachella Valley for third. Ontario has won all three meetings against Tucson this season, including back-to-back one-goal games on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The Reign took a 2-1 regulation win before edging out Tucson 5-4 in a shootout the following night. The Roadrunners will look to turn the tide and keep their playoff push alive.

Three things:

Yamamoto Delivers in the Clutch

Kailer Yamamoto was the difference in Tucson's 3-2 win over Bakersfield, factoring in both third-period goals, including the game-winner with 12:53 remaining. He was the only Roadrunner to record multiple points (1G, 1A). With the two-point performance, Yamamoto leads Tucson in points (36), assists (22), and multi-point games (10). He also shares the team lead in game-winning goals (3). His 14th goal of the season ranks third on the team behind Egor Sokolov (15) and Hebig (17). It was his seventh third-period goal, tying Hebig for second-most on the team and trailing only Sokolov. A point-per-game player this season, Yamamoto has three points through the first three games of the road trip (1G, 2A) and 10 points in his last eight games (4G, 6A).

McCartney Strikes as Tucson's Power Play Stays Hot

Assistant captain Ben McCartney's second-period power-play goal against Bakersfield marked Tucson's sixth in the last six games (6-for-25). The Roadrunners have converted at a 24% rate during that stretch, scoring on the man advantage in five of the last six contests. McCartney's goal was his third power-play tally of the season and his fifth power-play point. He is tied with Yamamoto for the third-most power-play goals on the team and ranks fifth in power-play points alongside Artem Duda. He has recorded points in back-to-back games, following an assist against San Jose on Saturday.

Balanced Attack Lifts Tucson on the Road

The Roadrunners have relied on contributions across the lineup during their 2-1 start to the road trip. Robbie Russo has scored both of his goals this season in the last three games, tallying three points (2G, 1A) in that span. He leads all Tucson defensemen with 19 points and a team-high 12 assists. Max Szuber also contributed an assist against Bakersfield, his second in as many games and third in the last four. He ranks third among Tucson defensemen with 15 points (5G, 10A). Captain Austin Poganski played a key role in Tuesday's win, assisting on Yamamoto's game-winner after blocking a hard shot that led to Yamamoto's breakaway. He has recorded one goal and one assist on the road trip and four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games.

What's the word?

"We need to bring the same energy we had on Tuesday, and keep playing a full 60 minutes. I think we just let our play do the rest and hopefully get those two points."

Roadrunners defenseman Montana Onyebuchi on preparing for Ontario

Number to Know:

5 - Newly acquired Sammy Walker has made an immediate impact since joining the Roadrunners ahead of their road trip during the All-Star break. He assisted on Ben McCartney's power-play goal Tuesday, giving him five points (2G, 3A) in his first three games with Tucson, including three on the man advantage. Walker currently leads the team in points on the road trip.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Wednesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Toyota Arena. Fans can watch the game live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

