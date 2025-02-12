Late Tallies Extend Griffins' Losing Skid to Five
February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Watson (right) vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Playing host to the Springfield Thunderbirds for just the second time in franchise history, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell 4-1, extending their losing streak to five on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. The five-game skid in regulation marked the Griffins' first since Jan. 26-Feb. 4, 2022.
Gabriel Seger scored the lone tally for the Griffins, his second goal in the past two games. The goal snapped 137:33 minutes of shutout hockey at home for Grand Rapids, dating back to Austin Watson's empty netter against Rockford on Jan. 29. Hunter Johannes earned an assist alongside Antti Tuomisto, his third in the past two outings (0-3-3). Goaltender Jack Campbell manned the net for the Griffins, saving 20 shots.
The Griffins claimed their first power play with 10:58 left in the first period. As the penalty expired, the puck leaked out of the Thunderbirds' zone and Dylan Peterson scooped it up coming out of the penalty box. Peterson skated alone on the breakaway and buried the chance to put Springfield ahead at 11:09. However, Grand Rapids tied the game at one with 4:20 remaining in the frame. Johannes fired a turnaround shot toward the goalmouth and Seger shoveled in the rebound.
With 9:59 left in the second period, the Griffins went back on the power play. With the man advantage concluding, Ondrej Becher shot the puck and it deflected off netminder Colten Ellis. A Thunderbird defender collected the disc and sent it down the ice where Hugh McGing skated out of the box for another breakaway chance. Yet, the shot sailed wide, as the game remained tied.
The campaign stayed knotted at one into the late minutes before McGing gave Springfield the lead at 15:20. The Griffins pulled Campbell with 2:13 remaining but Corey Schueneman scored an empty netter at 18:03, increasing the Thunderbirds' lead to two. Grand Rapids kept Campbell on the bench in an attempt to break into the deficit, but McGing tallied his second goal of the contest with an empty netter at 18:43, as the Griffins fell 4-1.
Notes
The Griffins power-play unit has failed to cash in during the past six outings (0-for-18).
Throughout its five-game losing streak, Grand Rapids has averaged just .8 goals per game.
Springfield 1 0 3 - 4
Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1
1st Period-1, Springfield, Peterson 11 11:09. 2, Grand Rapids, Seger 8 (Johannes, Tuomisto), 15:40. Penalties-Peterson Spr (high-sticking), 9:02.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Robertsson Spr (holding), 4:26; McGing Spr (tripping), 10:01; Watson Gr (tripping), 18:10.
3rd Period-3, Springfield, McGing 9 (Stenberg, Robertsson), 15:20. 4, Springfield, Schueneman 3 18:03 (EN). 5, Springfield, McGing 10 (Bolduc, Alexandrov), 18:43 (EN). Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Springfield 10-4-10-24. Grand Rapids 11-13-8-32.
Power Play Opportunities-Springfield 0 / 1; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.
Goalies-Springfield, Ellis 17-6-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Grand Rapids, Campbell 2-4-1 (22 shots-20 saves).
A-5,514
Three Stars
1. SPR McGing (two goals); 2. SPR Ellis (W, 31 saves); 3. SPR Peterson (goal)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 25-17-3-1 (54 pts.) / Fri., Feb. 14 at Iowa 8 p.m. EST
Springfield: 23-17-2-3 (51 pts.) / Thurs., Feb. 13 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Watson (right) vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds
(Nicolas Carrillo)
