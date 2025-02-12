Barracuda Clawed by Eagles, 6-3

Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (24-15-2-3) erased multiple deficits on Tuesday at the Blue Arena but would ultimately fall 6-3 to the Colorado Eagles (26-12-4-2).

After the Eagles were called for too many men at 2:12, Pavol Regenda (6) backhanded in a loose puck just five seconds into the man advantage, giving the Barracuda 1-0 lead on the game's first shot. After San Jose was called for a minor penalty just two minutes later, former Sharks and Barracuda blueliner Jacob MacDonald (18) blasted in a one-timer to tie it up at 5:06. MacDonald (19) wasn't done in the first when he banked a point-shot off Georgi Romanov, off the end-wall, off Romanov, and in to give the Eagles their first lead at 12:22. Romanov would later leave the game in the first with a lower-body injury and was replaced by Yaroslav Askarov.

In the second, after Colorado's netminder Kevin Mandolese was called for roughing, Danil Gushchin (12) sniped in the leveling goal from the left circle. But, later in the frame, the Eagles would go back up by one during a delayed penalty as Nikita Prishchepov (8) tapped home a loose puck sitting in the crease.

In the third, the Barracuda managed to tie it again when Thomas Bordeleau (9) beat Mandolese under the blocker at 4:27. With the game tied late in the frame, the Eagles would take their lead back for the third time as John Ludvig ripped a shot on net coming down the left wing and TJ Tynan (7) would have the puck go off of his leg and in as he crashed the cage with three minutes left. The Eagles would seal the win with empty netters from Oskar Olausson (8) and McDonald (20).

The Barracuda continue their four-game roadie in Loveland on Wednesday, running it back with the Eagles at Blue Arena (6:05 p.m. PT). The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to take on the Ontario Reign. For tickets and info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

