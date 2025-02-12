Gulls Tipped by Abbotsford

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

In the first game of their back-to-back series with the Abbotsford Canucks, the San Diego Gulls drop a tight contest, 3-2 on the road.

Sam Colangelo scored both goals for San Diego tonight to extend his goal streak to three games (4-0=4). Colangelo's 18 goals lead all Gulls skaters and co-leads AHL rookies.

Justin Bailey tallied a pair of assists and now has points in three consecutive games (1-4=5). Bailey has 2-4=6 points in seven games since joining the Gulls.

Ryan Carpenter extended his point streak to three games (2-1=3) with his 14th assist of the campaign.

Roland McKeown earned his 13th assist of the year.

Calle Clang stopped all four shots he faced. Oscar Dansk turned aside 25-of-28 shots in relief.

The Gulls and Canucks will do it all again tomorrow night to close out their back-to-back from Abbotsford Centre (7 p.m. PT)

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Assistant coach Kris Sparre     

On the team rebounding after losing Clang in the first period

I thought we competed pretty hard tonight, actually. It's never easy coming in here, last night, from a travel day, and getting right to it with the pregame skate, especially against a team that competes as hard as they do. I thought our compete was there tonight.

On the Justin Bailey-Ryan Carpenter-Sam Colangelo line

You said it. They complement each other well. Sam, a guy who's a goal-scorer, who's scored a lot of goals in this league, and you have Carpenter, he's a responsible player and he sees the ice very well. And then you have Bailey, who scores, he's fast, he plays in your face. It's nice to see the three of them taking over as a real strong line for us. You really know what you're going to get out of them most nights.

On Oscar Dansk's performance tonight

It's not easy when you get thrown in like that. I thought he gave us a chance to win for sure and made some great saves in some critical moments. I'm just thinking back to third period, and Carson Meyer has an absolutely glorious moment in front of the net, and then it hits a shin pad. With a wide-open net, if that goes in, maybe it's a different game. It's a quick turnaround for tomorrow. We know we can play with them, so we're excited to get after it tomorrow.

On what he wants to see changed for tomorrow's game

I don't think we have to change much, it's just results. That's what we're all craving. 2-2 game in the third period, you get those chances around the net, let's finish them. Let's give ourselves the best chance to win. We'll have to dive into the video tactically to see what we can change, but in terms of the compete and the effort, I think we're happy with it.

Right wing Sam Colangelo

On his two-goal night

I got some nice bounces. The first one, I think goals are scored around the net. I try to get to the net front, and I was lucky enough to have it right on my stick. I just tried to muscle at home. And the second one, I just tried to get pucks on net. And I trust my shot. I think it's probably my greatest asset. It was lucky enough to beat the goalie there. I'm not sure it'll beat him every time, but if you put pucks on the net, good things usually happen.

On the line of him, Justin Bailey and Ryan Carpenter

I think we all kind of bring something different. [Bailey] is probably the fastest player I've ever played with or probably ever seen. So just try to put the puck in areas for him to race it and get to it and sustain some O-zone time. I think [Carpenter], he's played almost 400 NHL games, so he's a really smart player. Gets into the right spots. And I think they both have good IQ and I try to get open and be a finisher.

On Abbotsford quickly responding to San Diego's two goals

I think they scored, if not the next shift, within two shifts after each of our goals. And if we're going to try to win hockey games and make a playoff push here, that's not going to work. We're going to need to clean that up. I think shifts after a goal, they're probably the most important shifts of the game, minus the first shift of the game. I think [we're] just going to clean that up and get it into their zone and start hemming them in after our goals to try to take away the momentum. I think we gave momentum, like I said, both times after we scored. And it's really hard to win a game if you do that.

On facing Abbotsford again tomorrow night

I think we have to learn from this one, learn from our mistakes and flush it pretty quickly. Like you said, we have a lot of games in a short amount of days, but I think our only focus right now is onto tomorrow. They have a really good lineup right now. I know they got some guys back from Vancouver. That's as good of an AHL lineup as we'll probably see, and I think it's good to know that we can play with those teams but ultimately, we have to start winning these games.

