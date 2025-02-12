Ellis Holds Fort, McGing Plays Hero as Point Streak Reaches 8 Games

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Colten Ellis vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (23-17-2-3) endured a strong push from the Grand Rapids Griffins (25-17-3-1) and emerged with a 4-1 triumph on Wednesday night inside Van Andel Arena, thanks to heroics from a pair of former Western Michigan University alumni.

After the opening half of the first period featured some feeling-out processes for each team, the T-Birds vaulted to a 1-0 lead with some fortuitous timing. Fresh off of serving a two-minute high-sticking penalty, Dylan Peterson leaped out of the penalty box to see the puck come right to him for a clean breakaway on Grand Rapids goaltender Jack Campbell. The rookie winger made no mistakes, elevating a perfect release over the veteran netminder's blocker to give Springfield the 1-0 lead at 11:09.

Losers of their prior four games, the Griffins showed plenty of fight in response, rattling off the final six shots of the opening period and tying the score at 15:40 as Gabriel Seger cleaned up a rebound off the pads of Colten Ellis to send the game into the first intermission in a 1-1 deadlock.

Grand Rapids had the heavy advantage in offensive zone time and shots in the middle period, outpacing the T-Birds 13-4 in shot attempts, but Ellis proved to be the best player on the ice amid the chaos. The netminder's best work came when he turned away a clean 2-on-0 rush at the period's midpoint. The Springfield penalty kill continued their marvelous night with two more successful efforts in the middle frame.

The goaltenders continued their sturdy play as the third period began. Campbell got some help from Austin Watson early in the third when Matt Luff let a shot go that trickled toward the goal line. With Matthew Peca poised to tap it into the yawning net, Watson hightailed it back to the goal line to sweep it off Peca's blade and keep the game deadlocked.

The score remained tied as the game hit the home stretch with less than five minutes remaining before Springfield vaulted in front for good. Simon Robertsson and Hugh McGing carefully entered the offensive blue line on the left side to create an odd-man rush. Otto Stenberg received the feed in the right circle and located a streaking McGing at the edge of the crease, and the former Western Michigan Bronco guided the pass through Campbell to break the tie with just over 4:30 to go.

With Grand Rapids suddenly needing to take chances to get an equalizer, the T-Birds took advantage when Campbell exited the net as fellow Western Michigan alumnus Corey Schueneman aired a clearing effort all the way down into an empty cage to make it 3-1 at 18:03. McGing would put one more home for good measure off a backhand pass from Zack Bolduc to seal a three-goal third period.

Ellis picked up his fifth consecutive win, matching his longest win streak of the season, and the T-Birds improved to 6-0-0-2 over their last eight contests to start the three-game week in the win column.

The T-Birds look to tie their longest point streak of the season on Thursday as they visit the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET in Wisconsin.

