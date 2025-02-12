MacDonald's Hat Trick Drives Eagles to 6-3 Win over San Jose

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Jacob MacDonald netted his first hat trick of the season, as the Eagles extended their point streak to seven games with a 6-3 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday. Forwards T.J. Tynan and Nikita Prishchepov each added a goal and an assist for Colorado, while goaltender Kevin Mandolese made 21 saves on 24 shots to earn the win in net.

San Jose would take advantage of the game's first power play when forward Pavol Regenda stuffed home a rebound from the top of the crease, giving the Barracuda a 1-0 lead just 2:17 into the contest.

The Eagles would strike back on a power play of their own when MacDonald belted a one-timer from the right-wing circle past goalie Georgi Romanov, tying the game at 1-1 with 14:54 remaining in the first period.

Colorado would claim its first lead of the night when MacDonald fired a shot from the blue line that would deflect off the end boards before bouncing off the leg of Romanov and into the back of the net. The goal was MacDonald's 19th of the season and put the Eagles on top, 2-1.

San Jose would pull Romanov in favor of goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who would stop all three shots he faced in the final 5:31 of the opening frame, as Colorado took a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Barracuda would strike for a second power-play goal when forward Danil Gushchin lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, evening the score at 2-2 at the 8:19 mark of the second period.

The Eagles would hop back in the driver's seat when Prishchepov shoved a loose puck in the crease over the goal line, giving Colorado a 3-2 lead with 6:26 remaining in the second stanza.

Still trailing 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, San Jose would tie the contest at 3-3 when forward Thomas Bordeleau buried a wrister from the bottom of the left-wing circle just 4:27 into the final frame.

As time wound down, a blast on the rush from John Ludvig would bounce off Askarov before deflecting off the leg of Tynan and into the back of the net, putting the Eagles up 4-3 with 3:00 left to play in the contest.

The Barracuda would pull Askarov in favor of the extra attacker, but forward Oskar Olausson would be the one to capitalize with an empty-netter from the top of the left-wing circle, expanding Colorado's lead to 5-3 at the 18:59 mark of the final frame.

San Jose would once again pull Askarov, and once again it would be the Eagles who would take advantage, as MacDonald swept home an empty-netter from center ice, completing the hat trick and giving Colorado a 6-3 advantage with 28 seconds left in the contest.

Askarov suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 24 shots. The Barracuda finished the night going 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Eagles went 1-for-3 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles will be back in action when they host the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, February 12th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

