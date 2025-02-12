Tucson Takes Down Bakersfield 3-2 to Close Playoff Gap

February 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Kailer Yamamoto of the Tucson Roadrunners scores the game-winning goal

(Tucson Roadrunners) Kailer Yamamoto of the Tucson Roadrunners scores the game-winning goal(Tucson Roadrunners)

Bakersfield, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (21-20-2-1) earned a crucial road win Tuesday night, edging the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 at Mechanics Bank Arena. Needing a victory to stay in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race, Tucson netted two goals in under a minute in the third period to secure two pivotal points. The win moved the Roadrunners within two points of the Condors(20-16-5-2), who currently hold the division's final postseason spot.

Forward Kailer Yamamoto led the charge with a goal and an assist against his former team. With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, he ripped the puck away from Condors forward Alex Swetlikoff in the offensive zone and set up defenseman Robbie Russo for the go-ahead goal at 6:14 of the final frame. It was Russo's second goal in as many games. Just 53 seconds later, Yamamoto capitalized on a breakaway, slipping his 14th goal of the season past Bakersfield netminder Collin Delia to give Tucson a 3-1 lead.

Assistant captain Ben McCartney opened the scoring midway through the second period with his seventh goal of the season, converting on Tucson's first power-play opportunity of the night. The Condors responded quickly, as Drake Caggiula buried the equalizer just two minutes later.

Facing a two-goal deficit late in the third, Bakersfield pressed for a comeback, and defenseman Connor Carrick's blast from the point cut Tucson's lead to 3-2 with 1:06 remaining. However, goaltender Jaxson Stauber stood tall down the stretch, finishing with 21 saves to secure his second straight win and eighth victory of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

With playoff implications on the line, both teams played with extremely disciplined structure in the opening frame. The intensity was evident early, as the first whistle didn't come until 8:41 into the period. Tucson's defense stifled Bakersfield, holding the Condors without a shot on goal until the 8:56 mark. However, Bakersfield generated the first major scoring chance shortly after midway through the period. Flying into the Tucson zone off the rush, Matthew Savoie snapped a one-timer from close range, but Stauber came up with a stellar pad save to keep the game scoreless.

The Condors matched Tucson's defensive discipline and limited the Roadrunners' opportunities. After McCartney registered the game's first shot just 21 seconds in, Tucson was held without another shot on goal for 17-and-a-half minutes. That chance was a dangerous one, as Sammy Walker burst into the Bakersfield zone off the rush and ripped a shot from inside the left circle, forcing Delia to make an acrobatic glove save to preserve the 0-0 tie.

With both teams allowing just one high-quality chance apiece, the defensive battle was reflected on the shot counter, as Bakersfield held a slim 5-3 edge after 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

Bakersfield opened the second period on the power play after Aku Räty was whistled for hooking just 40 seconds in. The Condors generated a couple of looks, but Tucson kept them to the perimeter and successfully killed off the penalty.

The Roadrunners were back on the penalty kill just over six minutes into the frame when Miko Matikka was called for high-sticking. Once again, Tucson's penalty kill smothered the Condors power-play unit and limited Bakersfield to a single shot to keep the game scoreless.

Shortly after returning to even strength, Bakersfield's Daniel D'Amato was called for elbowing, giving Tucson its first power-play opportunity. The Roadrunners capitalized at 9:08, as McCartney buried the game's opening goal. Defenseman Max Szuber set up the play with an incredible keep-in at the blue line, preventing a potential odd-man rush the other way. He kicked the puck to Walker at the top of the slot, who found McCartney open below the hash marks. McCartney deked to his backhand and lifted a shot past Delia to put Tucson ahead 1-0.

The Condors responded just over two minutes later, as Caggiula netted the equalizer to make it 1-1. James Hamblin poke-checked a pass from the side of the net into the slot, where Caggiula corralled it and roofed a shot into the top corner with 8:50 remaining in the period.

Walker and Yamamoto continued to drive Tucson's offense late in the frame, setting up a prime scoring chance for Travis Barron, whose shot rang off the post with under four minutes to play. In the closing seconds, Walker's wraparound attempt created a dangerous rebound in front, sparking a scramble. Captain Austin Poganski and defenseman Montana Onyebuchi each got a whack at the loose puck, but time expired before Tucson could regain the lead.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners broke open the game with two goals in a span of 53 seconds to take a 3-1 lead.

Tucson struck first at 6:14 of the final frame, capitalizing on a turnover deep in the Condors' zone. As Swetlikoff attempted a breakout pass, Yamamoto hustled in from behind, picked his pocket, and fired a quick backhand shot on net. Delia made the initial stop, but Russo crashed the crease and buried the rebound into the open left side to put Tucson ahead 2-1.

On the very next shift, the Roadrunners extended their lead. Poganski blocked a hard shot from Hamblin in the slot, sending the puck into the neutral zone. Yamamoto outraced Hamblin to the loose puck and broke in all alone toward Condors territory. On the breakaway, he deked from left to right and slipped the puck past Delia's outstretched pad to make it 3-1 with 12:53 remaining.

Bakersfield made a late push and pulled within one on Carrick's blast from the point with just 1:06 left. However, the Roadrunners held strong in the final minute and closed out a 3-2 victory to take a crucial two points on the road.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners continue the Southern California stretch of their road trip on Wednesday, facing the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MST, and fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.