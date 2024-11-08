Wolf Pack Doubled up by Americans 6-3

ROCHESTER, NY - Two early power play goals for the Rochester Americans would be too much to overcome for the Wolf Pack on this Friday night. Despite the first multi-point games of Dylan Roobroeck and Bryce McConnell-Barker's careers (1 g, 1 a), the Wolf Pack fell 6-3 to the Americans.

Konsta Helenius made it a 4-1 game at 13:32 of the second period, potting his fifth goal of the season and extending his scoring streak to four games. The strike was the middle goal of a stretch of three in a span of 3:26.

The Americans opened the scoring 6:34 into the hockey game when Brett Murray tipped home his third goal of the season 25 seconds into the club's first power play. Isak Rosén fired a shot from the left-wing point that Murray deflected at the backdoor, giving the Americans a lead they never lost.

The Amerks made quick work of their second power play, scoring just 27 seconds in. This time, Rosén set up Jiri Kulich for a one-time blast from the right-wing circle. The goal, scored at 10:15, was the second goal of the season for Kulich.

The Wolf Pack got on the board at 13:54, cutting the deficit to 2-1 via Roobroeck's fourth goal of the season, McConnell-Barker entered the zone on the left-wing side before sending a pass to the slot for Roobroeck. The rookie quickly corralled the puck and beat Felix Sandstrom to pick up his fifth point in his last six games.

The Americans would break the game open in the middle stanza, however, scoring three times in a span of 3:26.

First, Viktor Neuchev entered the zone on a two-on-one, gaining entry on the right-wing side. He elected to shoot, beating Louis Domingue by the glove at 10:34 for his second goal of the season.

Helenius' marker made it a 4-1 game and would stand as the game-winning tally.

Josh Dunne capped the flurry of goals at 14:00, blasting a one-timer off a feed from Brendan Warren on a two-on-one rush. Warren entered the zone on the left-wing side, then connected with Dunne in the right-wing circle for his third goal of the campaign.

Late in the period, the Americans were awarded a five-minute power play following an altercation between Ben Harpur and Sandstrom. The play forced Sandstrom from the game, as he was replaced by Michael Houser.

In 36:06, Sandstrom made 14 saves on 15 shots.

Brett Berard got the Wolf Pack within three 70 seconds into the final frame with his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Roobroeck weaved into the slot near the end of the five-minute major, firing a shot the Houser denied.

The rebound sat to the left of the netminder, where Berard deposited it for the team's third shorthanded goal of the season.

Rosén restored the four-goal lead at 6:19, polishing off a backdoor pass with a delayed penalty coming against the Wolf Pack. The goal was his fourth of the season, and his third point of the evening (1 g, 2 a).

McConnell-Barker cut it to a 6-3 game at 11:44, jamming home a rebound for his second goal of the season. Ryder Korczak's centering pass went off of Kale Clague and behind the net, where McConnell-Barker collected it and stuffed it home.

