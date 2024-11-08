Penguins Sign Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov to PTO

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov to a professional tryout agreement.

Knyzhov has 81 NHL games on his résumé, all logged as a member of the San Jose Sharks. In those contests, the native of Kemerovo, Russia posted three goals and nine assists for 12 points.

The 26-year-old has also played in 92 AHL games, logging four goals and 17 assists for 21 points with the San Jose Barracuda.

This fall, Knyzhov attended both Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh Penguins training camps on a PTO. He has played in six games for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones this season, recording one assist.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 8. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. The Penguins return home the next night, Saturday, Nov. 9, to host the Rochester Americans for the first and only time this season. Puck drop for the Penguins and Amerks is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

