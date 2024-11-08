Bruins Edge Islanders, 3-2
November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Marc Gatcomb and Sam Bolduc bookended the scoring at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday, but the Bridgeport Islanders (2-7-1-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Providence Bruins (4-6-0-0) to end a three-game road trip.
Jakub Skarek (2-4-0) made 30 saves to keep the Islanders in it. Special teams ended up being the difference, as the Bruins went 2-for-5 on the power play, 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, and scored the eventual game winner shorthanded.
Michael DiPietro (4-2-0) had 27 saves for Providence, helping the Bruins snap a five-game winless in regulation skid.
The Islanders built some early momentum through a solid penalty kill of their own. Bolduc was assessed a delay of game minor just 1:55 into the contest and the Bruins tested Skarek with five timely shots, but the 24-year-old came up clutch. Bridgeport also had an early power play of its own, but despite coming up empty, Gatcomb made it 1-0 with an even-strength goal shortly after.
Cam Thiesing connected with Julien Gauthier who drove down the right wing and towards the Bruins' trapezoid before centering a pass for Gatcomb's one-time finish near the doorstep. It was Gatcomb's second goal of the season, which came at the 10:03 mark.
The Bruins responded with three goals on special teams including two on the power play in the second period - just 1:04 apart. With Tyce Thompson in the box for slashing, Jordan Oesterle sent a wrist shot through traffic from above the right circle to make it 1-1 at 12:20. Christian Krygier was accessed a slashing penalty at 13:03, and Vinni Lettieri made the Islanders pay yet again with another power-play goal at 13:24, this time a one-touch blast from the slot on Georgii Merkulov's feed. Providence entered the game with two power-play goals on the entire season.
Jeffrey Viel gave the Bruins their first shorthanded goal 1:28 into the third period, which stood as the difference. Marc McLaughlin poked the puck ahead from the neutral zone to spring Viel for a breakaway, and the eventual game winner.
The Islanders outshot Providence 15-7 in the third period and outchanced them by an even wider margin, but only closed to within one. Gauthier was denied by DiPietro on a penalty shot at the 13:53 mark before Bolduc scored his second goal of the season at 18:33 on a 6-on-5. Bolduc occupied the right point, gathered a loose puck, and floated a shot towards the crease that changed directions off a Bruin in front.
Brian Pinho and Chris Terry were each held scoreless, putting an end to their impressive goal (six games) and point (eight games) streaks respectively. Pinho had a team-high five shots.
The Islanders fell to 0-2-0-0 against Providence this season at 0-1-0-0 in Rhode Island. The two Atlantic Division rivals will rematch at 7 p.m. tomorrow night inside Total Mortgage Arena.
