Bojangles Game Preview: November 9 vs. Toronto

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are back defending their home ice as the similarly red-hot Toronto Marlies come to town for a pair of tilts.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 6-1-0-1 (3rd Atlantic)

TOR - 6-1-0-1 (2nd North)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 40.5% / 87.8%

TOR - 22.2% / 100.0%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 4.63 GF/Game, 2.75 GA/Game

TOR - 3.25 GF/Game, 2.13 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

GOING STRONG

After taking three of a possible four points in Hershey, the Checkers' hot start to the season continues to roll on. They are 6-1-0-1, which is tied for the second-best eight-game start to a season in franchise history and the best since 2018-19.

The 2018-19 squad holds the record for the best 10-game start to a season in franchise history, a 9-1-0-0 record that is unattainable this year, but the Checkers do have a chance to claim the second-best mark by taking at least three of four points this weekend.

CLASH OF THE SPECIAL TEAMS TITANS

The Checkers have been enjoying immense success on the man advantage thus far this season. They enter the weekend with a league-leading 40.5 percent success rate and have recorded a power-play goal in every game this season - including going on a 10-for-20 run over the last four contests.

That unit will run into its toughest test yet this season in the Marlies, who boast the league's top penalty kill. In fact, Toronto has yet to allow a power-play goal this season, successfully killing off all 28 times the team has been shorthanded thus far.

CARRICK'S CONSISTENCY

Trevor Carrick hasn't missed a beat since rejoining the Checkers, leading all team blue liners with eight points (2g, 6a). The veteran defenseman has been a consistent producer up to this point, having recorded a point in every game that he's dressed for this season and riding a seven-game point streak.

RAINING GOALS

Offense has been Charlotte's bread and butter this season, with the team sitting atop the league's goals-for ranking. The Checkers have hit the four-goal mark in five of their eight games played and have gotten to five goals on four different occasions.

THE QUOTES

Forward Will Lockwood on facing Toronto's stingy defense

"It'll be a good test for us. They're a team that's always kind of like that. So you kind of know what you're going to get. I think as long as we play our game, it plays into us a little bit. That being said it's going to be a really big challenge."

Lockwood on returning to the Coliseum

"We love playing at home. It's a great atmosphere here and I think the guys feed off that. We bring our own energy already, we're always ready to go, and then we get that extra boost being at home. It's nice."

Forward Sandis Vilmanis on the team's power play success

"Every practice that we have, we practice the power play. Then you just go out there in the game and execute."

THE INFO

Saturday is Star Wars Night at the Coliseum! Tickets purchased at this link will help support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Saturday is also a Family Game presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, where you can save $10 per ticket when you buy at least four from this link.

Sunday is Military Appreciation Night presented by Renewal By Andersen, featuring a special package of a ticket and a themed beanie for just $45!

And finally there are rare glass seats available for Sunday's game while supplies last!

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, both games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

